New Delhi: Violence has intensified during the ongoing assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Fresh clashes in Rawalakot and Mirpur have added to weeks of unrest that has claimed dozens of lives. International human rights groups called for an independent investigation into the use of force against protesters. India also rejected the assembly elections in PoK, saying the process had no legal validity.
The latest round of violence came as supporters of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) continued their long march towards Muzaffarabad. Pakistani authorities confirmed that at least one Rangers personnel and another person were killed in the recent clashes.
However, the banned group claimed that more than a dozen of its members had died over two days in firing by security forces. Those claims could not be independently verified, and officials disputed the number of casualties.
Amnesty International has criticised the violence, saying the reports emerging from Rawalakot is consistent with a long history of unlawful force being used against protesters in Pakistan.
The organisation urged authorities to order an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the actions of security forces. It said internet and mobile shutdowns are making it difficult to verify developments on the ground and called for communication services to be immediately restored.
It further appealed to the authorities to allow journalists and independent observers access to the affected areas.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also voiced concern over the deaths and injuries reported during the first phase of polling. It said the loss of lives highlight the human cost of the prolonged political confrontation in the region.
India also reacted strongly to the developments. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the assembly elections being held in PoK has no legal validity because the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including areas under Pakistani control, is an integral part of India.
New Delhi described the polling exercise as an attempt to cover up Pakistan's illegal occupation of the territory and alleged human rights violations. It also said the widespread protests in the region are fuelled by economic exploitation, denial of basic rights and public dissatisfaction with Islamabad's administration.
Meanwhile, Pakistan continued to accuse India of playing a role in the unrest. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif shared a social media post blaming New Delhi for the violence, although no evidence was publicly presented to support the allegation.
Violence broke out in Mirpur after protesters gathered to express solidarity with those killed in Rawalakot. According to a senior police official, demonstrators tried to force shops to shut before clashes erupted. The police alleged that protesters opened fire when they were stopped and it led to the death of one protester and injuries to two others.
JAAC leaders rejected police’s claims and alleged that security personnel fired directly at protesters without provocation. The organisation claimed six of its workers were killed in Mirpur. However, hospital officials confirmed receiving only one body and two injured persons.
There are conflicting numbers of casualties in Rawalakot as well. Different JAAC leaders gave varying numbers, claiming between nine and fourteen supporters had been killed. The police declined to confirm those numbers, saying no corresponding bodies had been officially recorded or brought for post-mortem examinations.
Officials also disputed the group's claim that protesters carried only sticks, alleging instead that security personnel had come under attack from armed demonstrators using modern weapons. Authorities referred to earlier incidents in which protest groups had claimed much higher death tolls than official records later established.
The protests began on June 9 after the Joint Awami Action Committee launched a campaign demanding the abolition of 12 assembly seats reserved for refugees. The organisation argues that these seats distort political representation because many of those eligible to vote for them do not live in PoK. The government says the seats are protected by the Constitution and cannot be removed without amendments.
The issue has become the centrepiece of the ongoing political crisis. Talks between the government and the JAAC before polling failed to produce an agreement. Protest leaders then announced a long march towards Muzaffarabad, while authorities refused to lift the ban imposed on the organisation in June under anti-terror laws.
One of the group's demands during negotiations was the removal of the ban and the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against its members, including cases related to murder, attempted murder and anti-terror laws. The government refused, saying the ban would be reviewed only after six months.
The first phase of the three-phase election has concluded in the Mirpur division, with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz emerging as the winner in the seats contested so far. Voting will continue in Muzaffarabad on August 2 and in Poonch division on August 10, where security concerns are highest because of continuing protests.
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