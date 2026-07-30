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Why is Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir burning? Deadly clashes, poll chaos and India's response

Violence during the first phase of polling has added to the political crisis in PoK. Human rights groups have sought an independent probe, while India has dismissed the election process as illegitimate.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 02:23 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 02:23 AM IST
Why is Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir burning? Deadly clashes, poll chaos and India's response
Image Credit: (Photo: Instagram)

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