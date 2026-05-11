Why is Russian President Putin suddenly signalling an endgame in Ukraine? Explained

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that the war in Ukraine may be nearing a turning point, saying he believes the conflict is “coming to an end”, while again accusing Western countries of fuelling the fighting through continued military support for Kyiv. Speaking to reporters after Russia’s Victory Day commemorations in Moscow on Sunday, Putin said he was open to holding direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, either in the Russian capital or in a neutral country. However, he made clear that any face-to-face meeting would only happen once the framework of a peace agreement had already been worked out.

“This should be the final point, not the negotiations themselves,” Putin said, referring to a potential summit with Zelenskyy.

The remarks came as both countries observed a brief three-day ceasefire backed by the United States, while also continuing discussions over prisoner exchanges. Despite the pause, fighting on the ground has shown little sign of easing. Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks killed at least three people on Sunday, while nearly 150 clashes were recorded across the front line over the previous 24 hours.

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Putin’s comments also arrive at a moment of growing strain for both Moscow and Kyiv after more than four years of war. Large parts of eastern Ukraine have been devastated, thousands have been killed, and Russia’s economy has come under sustained pressure from Western sanctions and the long-term financial cost of the conflict.

During his address, Putin repeated long-standing Kremlin claims that NATO expansion had threatened Russia’s security and pushed the country towards war. He accused Western powers of escalating tensions with Moscow by arming Ukraine and deepening their involvement in the conflict.

“They started ratcheting up the confrontation with Russia, which continues to this day,” he said.

Putin also argued that Western governments had expected Russia to collapse under pressure from sanctions and military setbacks.

“They spent months waiting for Russia to suffer a crushing defeat, for its statehood to collapse. It didn’t work out,” he said, adding, “And then they got stuck in that groove, and now they can’t get out of it.”

The Russian leader also indicated a willingness to discuss future security arrangements with Europe and said he would prefer to engage with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in such negotiations. Schroeder has long faced criticism in Germany over his close relationship with Putin and his involvement in Russian energy projects after leaving office in 2005.

While Putin’s remarks have raised fresh speculation about whether the Kremlin is preparing to soften its position, according to reports, analysts remain cautious.

Although Russia currently controls close to one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, its forces have struggled to fully seize the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian counteroffensives, meanwhile, have failed to recover major occupied areas.

The latest comments also coincide with renewed diplomatic pressure from the United States. US President Donald Trump, who returned to office earlier this year, has repeatedly pledged to bring the war to an end. On Friday, Trump welcomed the temporary ceasefire and said he hoped it could become “the beginning of the end” of the conflict.

Ending the war was a central promise of Trump’s 2024 election campaign, during which he claimed he could stop the fighting within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

Despite renewed diplomatic efforts, major differences remain unresolved. Russia continues to insist that any settlement must include control over the whole Donbas region and guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO. Kyiv, meanwhile, has ruled out territorial concessions and maintains that any agreement must include firm international security guarantees.

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