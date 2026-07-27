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Why is Trump eyeing Iran's Pickaxe Mountain? The mysterious site that worries US

Experts say there is no verified evidence that the site houses uranium enrichment equipment. Its depth and restricted access continue to make independent assessment difficult.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 03:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 03:31 AM IST
Why is Trump eyeing Iran's Pickaxe Mountain? The mysterious site that worries US
Image Credit: A satellite image shows an overview of the Pickaxe Mountain tunnel complex in Natanz, Iran. (Photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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