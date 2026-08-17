/Why is Trump threatening to bomb long-standing US ally Oman over Iran?

US-Iran Confrontation: US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Oman if it interferes with Washington’s efforts to reach an agreement with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. "If Oman gets in the way, we will bomb the shit out of them," he said.
Trump made the comments in a phone interview with Fox News on Monday (August 17), as the 60-day US-Iran agreement expired without a permanent deal. Oman has been talking to Iran about reopening the waterway and has also been helping mediate between the two sides.
The threat came as Iran and Oman said they were close to finalising an agreement on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the two sides have reached an understanding on a map for transit routes and are working on the remaining details before issuing a joint statement.
The dispute puts Oman, a long-standing US ally that has also maintained ties with Iran, in the middle of competing efforts over control and access to one of the world's most important shipping routes.
The dispute is over how shipping will move through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has largely restricted traffic through the waterway since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in February. The United States has also been trying to restore shipping through the strait as part of its broader efforts against Tehran.
Oman has taken a different approach. It has been negotiating directly with Iran over the movement of ships through the waterway.
Reuters reported on Monday that shipping through the strait has slowed after attacks on tankers. Five cargo ships crossed the waterway on Saturday (August 15), compared with 31 a week earlier, while no cargo ships were recorded crossing on Sunday (August 16).
Trump's warning came just as Oman and Iran appeared close to reaching an agreement.
Baghaei said the two countries have reached an understanding over the transit route. “There has been an agreement regarding the map of the transit route," he told reporters in Tehran.
He said the two sides would finalise the details before announcing a joint statement.
Oman has previously described its talks with Iran as positive. The talks are about how ships can safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz while the conflict continues.
Iran has also demanded compensation from the United States for “violations” of the June agreement before fully restoring relations and reopening the waterway.
Reuters has reported that Iran has been charging ships passing through the strait fees of between 5% and 7% of the value of their cargo.
In the same Fox News interview, Trump said the United States has a direct backchannel to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). "They should put up the white flag of surrender," he said.
The president claimed the United States is communicating with the IRGC through a secret channel and suggested that there is no immediate deadline for ending the conflict. "They are good poker players, but they are in very bad shape. I have no time schedule. I am in no hurry," he said.
Fox News reported that Trump also said the United States has made progress towards its goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
However, the IRGC rejected Trump's claim that it is engaged in talks with the United States. One of its spokespersons told the semi-official Tasnim news agency, "There are no negotiations between IRGC officials and Americans, and Trump's claim is only a fictional idea arising from the delusions and nightmares he has suffered as a result of defeat and desperation in the war."
The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. At its narrowest point, it is around 33 kilometres wide. Its location makes it one of the world's most important routes for energy shipments.
The US Energy Information Administration estimates that around 20 million barrels of oil a day passed through the strait in 2025. The waterway also carries large volumes of liquefied natural gas.
Around 82% of the crude oil and other petroleum products moving through Hormuz in 2022 were headed to Asian markets, according to EIA estimates.
China is particularly dependent on supplies from the region. Around 90% of Iran's oil exports are estimated to go to Beijing.
Any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can affect energy markets across the world because a large share of the world's oil supply passes through the waterway.
Brent crude is one of the main international benchmarks used to price oil. Changes in the supply outlook for crude can therefore affect Brent prices and, in turn, fuel prices in markets around the world.
Oil is generally measured in barrels, with one barrel equivalent to about 159 litres.
In 2024, international oil consumption averaged around 101 million barrels a day. The United States consumed roughly 19 million barrels a day, while China's consumption was slightly above 16 million barrels a day.
The latest confrontation comes as the deadline for a 60-day US-Iran memorandum of understanding expires. Signed in June, the agreement was intended to stop military operations and create a path towards a permanent agreement covering issues, including Iran's nuclear programme.
But the MoU did not hold. Trump declared the agreement over in July, while Iran later described it as suspended. The two sides have since failed to reach a permanent settlement.
On Monday, an Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran has shifted from a defensive to a "fully offensive" position because of the deadlock in negotiations.
The official said Iran could escalate the conflict if the interim agreement was not implemented and diplomacy failed.
Despite the expiry of the negotiating period, Trump said he is not in a hurry to end the conflict. "They are good poker players, but they are in very bad shape. I have no time schedule. I am in no hurry," he said.
He also rejected the idea that the November US midterm elections are influencing his approach to the war. He said the elections have "nothing to do with my thinking".
The president also defended the amount of US military equipment used during the conflict, saying, "We used very little of what we have."
Public data compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies shows that some US weapons stocks have been falling. A retired US Army colonel and senior adviser at CSIS told the BBC that producing some missiles can take "one to five years", depending on the system.
The question is whether Iran and Oman can finalise their shipping deal for the Strait of Hormuz and whether Washington accepts it.
At the same time, the United States and Iran face a new diplomatic deadline after their June agreement expired without producing a permanent settlement.
Iran has warned that it could move to a more aggressive military response if the diplomatic process fails. The United States has maintained its naval blockade and said it can indefinitely continue the operation.
Trump reiterated on Monday that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is his main objective. "Our number one goal is, and always will be, that Iran can never get a nuclear weapon," he said in post on his Truth Social.
The threat against Oman comes as the country tries to negotiate a route for ships through Hormuz with Iran, while Washington seeks to secure its own objectives in the same waterway. The next steps in those talks could determine whether the dispute is a diplomatic confrontation or becomes another point of military escalation in the region.
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