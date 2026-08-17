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Why is Trump threatening to bomb long-standing US ally Oman over Iran?

Trump has threatened military action against Oman as it works with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The threat comes as US-Iran talks are stalled and the waterway faces disruption.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Why is Trump threatening to bomb long-standing US ally Oman over Iran?
Image Credit: (Photo: AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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