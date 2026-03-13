Why is US now telling the world to 'buy Russian' oil amid Hormuz blockade? EXPLAINED

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has triggered geopolitical tensions, and the energy markets have faced renewed volatility. Amid this, the United States has temporarily allowed countries to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea.

This move comes days after Washington granted a similar waiver to India as it seeks to stabilise global energy markets. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent informed that the measure is designed to increase the reach of existing oil supplies.

“@POTUS is taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low as we address the threat and instability posed by the terrorist Iranian regime,” Bessent said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The US Treasury issued a temporary authorisation permitting transactions necessary for the sale, delivery, or offloading of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products that were already loaded on vessels before March 12.

The measure allows countries to purchase oil that is already in transit and currently stranded at sea because of sanctions-related restrictions.

“To increase the global reach of existing supply, @USTreasury is providing a temporary authorization to permit countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea,” Bessent said.

“This narrowly tailored, short-term measure applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction,” Bessent added.

The Treasury secretary said the administration believes the temporary rise in oil prices reflects a short-term disruption and that broader energy policies will strengthen supply in the long run.

“President Trump's pro-energy policies have driven US oil and gas production to record levels, contributing to lower fuel prices for hardworking Americans. The temporary increase in oil prices is a short-term and temporary disruption that will result in a massive benefit to our nation and economy in the long-term,” he said.

The decision follows a similar waiver to India issued earlier this week, reflecting US' effort to balance sanctions pressure with concerns over global energy supply and price stability, as per IANS.

Russia's oil trade

Russia remains one of the world’s largest exporters of crude oil and petroleum products.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its allies have imposed sweeping sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, shipping networks, and energy exports.

Why is US now allowing nations to buy Russian oil

The announcement comes as global crude oil prices remain elevated amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The US-Iran conflict has raised concerns over disruptions to energy supply routes.

According to ANI, Benchmark Brent crude oil prices briefly surged to USD 120 per barrel, marking a multi-year high amid fears that regional conflicts could threaten oil supplies. Currently, crude oil prices are trading around USD 100 per barrel, which is approximately 35 per cent higher than pre-war levels.

Meanwhile, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday, in his first message to the country, called for continued resistance and said that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.

Russia gains $6 billion from Iran conflict: US Senator

A US Senator said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday that Russia has emerged as an unexpected economic beneficiary of the conflict involving Iran, earning billions of dollars from rising global oil prices triggered by the conflict.



IANS reported that Senator Angus King of Maine told military commanders that surging energy prices since the start of the conflict had delivered a windfall to Moscow.

"There is a clear winner in this war," King said, adding: "The clear winner is Vladimir Putin and Russia."

He said estimates released hours before the hearing suggested that Russia had already earned about $6 billion in additional revenue since the conflict began.

(with agencies' inputs)

