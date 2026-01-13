Why Israel And The World Will Never Let Pakistan Use Its Nukes Freely

New Delhi: Senior Pakistani journalist and political analyst Najam Sethi stated that Pakistan’s nuclear programme is fully centred on India. He explained that Islamabad’s nuclear weapons are not intended as an Islamic bomb and do not pose a direct threat to the United States or Israel. Pressure on Pakistan, according to him, would rise after developments in Iran because Israel will continue to monitor closely.

The analyst said that if there were a political upheaval in Iran, Pakistan would face international attention. He said that Israel had previously stated its opposition to Pakistan having nuclear weapons and did not want any Islamic country to possess them. He described Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal as specifically defensive against India.

He clarified that the country’s nuclear weapons are not meant for Israel and will not be used against the United States. He emphasised that the weapons exist to counter India and form the core of Pakistan’s defence strategy.

Sethi admitted that Pakistan cannot match India in conventional warfare. He explained that Islamabad might abandon a ‘No First Use’ policy if it faced conventional attacks from India. He said his country could not stop India through traditional military means and that nuclear weapons become a tool of survival in such circumstances.

He described Pakistan’s stance as defensive, under pressure to protect its existence.

According to Setrhi Pakistan has not signed any formal agreement on ‘No First Use’ of nuclear weapons. He said India and the international community have repeatedly urged Pakistan to commit to such an agreement. He explained that other countries have signed similar agreements but Pakistan has avoided it due to strategic vulnerabilities.

Pakistan's dangerous plans for Israel revealed by Najam Sethi. He fears Trump will dump Pakistan after using it like always.pic.twitter.com/RFTQXFkoQd — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) January 12, 2026

The analyst pointed out that Pakistan faces no threat from any country other than India. He said the nuclear weapons were not intended for any other nation. He explained that the international community fears Pakistan could share nuclear technology with wealthy Islamic countries. This fear, he added, keeps pressure on Pakistan, particularly from Israel and Western nations.

He highlighted that the concern focusses on countries with substantial financial resources. He suggested that Gulf nations or other wealthy Muslim states could seek Pakistan’s nuclear technology. The world, as per him, is anxious that economic or financial temptations could prompt Pakistan to transfer nuclear know-how, creating a global security risk.