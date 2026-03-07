Why 'Operation Roaring Lion'? The biblical secrets behind Israel's 2026 Iran offensive | EXPLAINED

As the joint United States-Israeli military operation against Iran began on February 28, the codenames given to the operations reflected the enormity of the mission and the historical identity of the nations involved. As United States President Donald Trump named the United States' mission "Operation Epic Fury," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named the Israeli mission "Operation Roaring Lion."

What inspired the Israeli mission to be named after an animal that has not roamed the Israeli wilderness for centuries? The answer lies not in the animal kingdom but in the rich biblical, historical, and cultural heritage of the Jewish people.

A Biblical legacy: The lion as a symbol of god

The lion (Panthera leo) is mentioned over 150 times in the Hebrew Bible (Tanakh). It is not often used to refer to the animal but to symbolise power, glory, and the protective care of the Almighty.

The voice of god

In Jewish tradition, God, also known as YHWH, is often compared to a lion. In the scriptures, God is said to "roar" from Mount Zion to defend His people, the Israelis, from their enemies.

Judah's emblem: The lion was, of course, associated with the Tribe of Judah. When Jacob was dying, he gave his blessing to his son Judah, who was a young lion, or Gur Aryeh. It was from this son that we got the word Judea, and from that, the word Jew.

The history: When lions roamed the holy land

Although lions are now associated with Africa, they once lived in the Middle East. Asiatic lions once roamed the Jordan Valley and Judea hills.

Extinction in the region: Historical records and digs confirm that lions once lived in the Holy Land as recently as the Crusader period, or between 1200 and 1300 AD.

The warrior's test: Biblical heroes often tested their divine strength by battling lions. Samson, the legendary judge of Israel, was said to have ripped a lion apart with his bare hands. King David claimed that before battling the giant Goliath, he killed lions and bears to protect his flock.

The modern roar: Connecting identity to defense

The decision to dub the 2026 operation "Roaring Lion," echoing the "Rising Lion" strikes of June 2025, is a calculated move to evoke national pride and historical continuity.

The Lion of Judah: The lion remains the official emblem of the city of Jerusalem. By adopting this name, the IDF (which internally referred to the operation as "Shield of Judah") is seeking to assert that this is not simply a contemporary tactical strike but a defense of the Jewish homeland, steeped in history and tradition spanning millennia.

Psychological warfare: "Roar" symbolises the shift from stealth intelligence operations to an overt, thunderous expression of military prowess to intimidate regional enemies.

A symbol that never went extinct

The lion, as a symbol, became extinct in the Jordan Valley 700 years ago, but the "roar" of the lion remains the pulse of Israeli military operations. For the Israeli government, "Operation Roaring Lion" is a reminder that the strength of Judah is being summoned to confront an existential threat.

