Why Kamala Harris linked Trump, Netanyahu and Iran war to ‘Epstein Files’ – Here’s the full story

Washington: As tensions with Iran re-escalates, former US Vice President Kamala Harris accused President Donald Trump of being “pulled into” a war by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called the escalation a “feeble attempt” to divert attention from the “Epstein files”.

Her statement came even as Trump publicly described Israel as a “great ally” that “knows how to win”, highlighting strong backing for Israel during tensions involving Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Americans do not want another war

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Speaking at an event hosted by the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus in Detroit, she described the confrontation as a conflict that “the American people do not want”.

She alleged that Trump was “pulled into” the situation by Netanyahu and argued that the military action was being used as a distraction.

Harris specifically referred to "Operation Epic Fury" and said it was being deployed to divert attention from domestic controversies, including the “Epstein files”.

She did not hold back in her criticism of the administration, calling it the "most corrupt, callous and incompetent" administration in the history of the United States.

Questioning Trump's leadership style, she said he wants to "walk around as if he is strong and will use the force of America's military against anyone whom he chooses”.

Concerns over US alliances

Harris went further and argued that Trump's foreign policy indicates a break from past American leadership. She said he is the "first president of the US of either party since World War II to abandon America's responsibility to... nurture and protect our alliances, our friendships”.

She added that Trump is the first leader to "not even pretend, and in fact, dismiss the importance of upholding international rules and norms such as sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

According to Harris, these decisions have made the United States "unreliable" for its partners and have "robbed whatever influence we had to be able to speak to certain issues”.

Her remarks also touched on domestic issues, including the economy, healthcare and reproductive rights. She also expressed confidence that Democrats would perform strongly in the November midterm elections.

Trump doubles down on support for Israel

While Harris criticised the administration, Trump issued a statement praising Israel in strong terms. Writing on his platform Truth Social, he said Israel has "proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America”.

He described Israel as "courageous, bold, loyal and smart” and said the country "knows how to WIN”.

Trump also hinted that some allies had "shown their true colors" during recent tensions, though he did not name any countries.

His comments came as tensions rose across the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz

The situation intensified after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing the United States' decision to maintain a blockade of Iranian ports.

According to Iranian state outlet Press TV, the IRGC said Iran had initially allowed non-military ships to pass through a "specific corridor designated by Tehran" after the ceasefire.

However, the policy was reversed following what Iran described as American violations.

"Due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, and as the American adversary has not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed as of this evening until this blockade is removed," the IRGC said.

It also warned that ships should not attempt to leave "anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman" toward the waterway.

It added that any such movement would be seen as "cooperation with the enemy and the violating vessel will be targeted”.

The force also declared that it is the "only official authority" managing the waterway and dismissed statements from Washington, saying "statements made by the terrorist US president regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have no validity”.

Hezbollah sets ceasefire conditions

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem put forth conditions to sustain the ongoing "10-day ceasefire" with Israel during an interview with Al Jazeera.

He said the ceasefire depends on a halt to all "aggression" against Lebanon and called for an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, "release of prisoners" and the return of people "displaced from border areas”.

He added that the final phase would involve "large-scale reconstruction" supported by "Arab countries”.