Why Low-Cost, Mass Produced ‘Crude’ Weapons Are Beating America’s Most Advanced Systems On The Battlefield

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine’s defense industry is warning the West that depending only on expensive and high-tech weapons is a risky strategy against a powerful opponent like Russia. The key to surviving a long and intense war is having large numbers of reliable and affordable weapons that can keep the fight going and quickly replace losses.

Serhiy Goncharov, CEO of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries, which represents around 100 Ukrainian companies, told Business Insider that Western armies’ long-standing focus on limited numbers of ultra-advanced systems could be a serious disadvantage in a protracted conflict. “Those systems are good to have, but mass is key,” he said.

The Case For Mass Production

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has shown that a handful of highly precise and expensive weapons cannot match the scale and speed of attritional warfare.

Goncharov highlighted that the US M982 Excalibur guided shell, costing around $100,000 each, is far less effective when the enemy employs electronic warfare and traditional artillery rounds that are 30 times cheaper and available in enormous quantities.

“The M107 self-propelled gun, first fielded by the United States in the 1960s, proves that inexpensive firepower, when deployed in sufficient numbers, can be devastatingly effective,” Goncharov said.

He added, “You do not need 10 Archers from Sweden, probably one of the best artillery systems in the world. Instead, you need 200 cheaper howitzers, like our Bohdana, produced in Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s heavy losses in ammunition and equipment highlight the necessity of constant supply. High-end weapons may not always deliver the promised game-changing impact, but a steady stream of reliable and moderately priced arms keeps the fight alive.

Russia’s Attritional Strategy

Russia’s invasion has leaned heavily on artillery and massive ammunition expenditure, drawing parallels to the devastating battles of World War I and II. The Kremlin’s ability to absorb high losses stems from its large military and population, which allow it to maintain a war of attrition over months and years.

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia has lost over 3,600 main battle tanks and almost 8,000 armoured vehicles since February 2022. With far fewer resources, Ukraine has faced acute shortages in weapons, ammunition and manpower. The country has turned to inexpensive drones for asymmetric warfare, while Russia has similarly deployed uncrewed systems in combat.

Western Lessons In Real-Time

Ukraine’s warnings are being taken seriously across Europe. Defense ministers and industry leaders are reassessing Western military strategies in light of Russia’s approach.

Former Lithuanian Defense Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis emphasised the war’s “high quantities” approach, pointing out that while the West has focussed on expensive and slow-to-produce systems, Russia has been building forces that are cheap, expendable and rapidly deployable.

Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen echoed this, stating that the conflict demonstrates the need for greater quantities of affordable weaponry to counter threats from both Russia and China.

NATO Secretary Mark Rutte has also urged faster and more pragmatic procurement, suggesting that while perfection is ideal, speed and sufficient quality matter most. “Ukraine can operate effectively with equipment rated six or seven out of ten, whereas NATO often insists on nine or ten,” he said.

Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institution highlighted that Western militaries are accustomed to short and decisive engagements, not prolonged wars of attrition. He added that advanced systems remain important, but quantity and pragmatism cannot be ignored.

UK Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard similarly said that the war revealed outdated procurement practices. “We build and procure really expensive high-end kit,” he said and added, “It takes five years to run a procurement challenge, another ten to build it.”

Industry Adapts

European defense manufacturers are paying attention. Milrem Robotics CEO Kuldar Väärsi stressed the importance of aligning production with battlefield realities. “Having a hundred more simple pieces of equipment is better than 10 very sophisticated items,” he said.

Mass production allows the industry to meet actual demand rather than chasing a handful of high-end contracts, which may fail in sustained conflict scenarios.

Goncharov warns that in a war defined by volume and attrition, the West must rethink its obsession with perfection. Success will come from speed, numbers and practicality as much as sophistication.