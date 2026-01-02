Why Massive Anti-Khamenei Protests Have Erupted In Iran

Iran is experiencing its largest uprising in over three decades. Protests that began against economic hardship have rapidly escalated into a major revolt against the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The demonstrations have now spread to 21 provinces, causing unprecedented unrest across the country. The situation has become so volatile that the army has been deployed to the streets.

Economic Crisis Fuels Protests

The protests are fueled by recession, soaring inflation, currency devaluation, deteriorating living conditions, and growing public discontent with the Islamic government. A major contributing factor is the continued decline of the Iranian currency, which has severely impacted daily life and intensified calls for political change.

IRGC Targeted for the First Time

For the first time, protesters are directly targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's most powerful military and security force, which reports directly to Supreme Leader Khamenei and had remained largely untouched during previous protests. This time, IRGC bases are being set on fire, and slogans openly targeting Khamenei and demanding his removal from power are being chanted in the streets.

Protesters Storm Government Buildings

In the city of Fasa, protesters stormed a local government building, breaking down the gates of the Fasa Governorate office. Similar incidents have been reported in several other cities as anger continues to mount.

Supreme Leader's Statues Toppled

The anger towards Khamenei has reached such a level that his statues are now being toppled. In Ardabil, protesters pulled down a statue of the Supreme Leader that had been erected just two days earlier.

The violence is escalating, with at least six people killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in southwestern Iran.

These are the largest protests in Iran since the hijab controversy, involving people of all ages and social classes. The protesters are now chanting slogans calling for the end of Islamic rule and even demanding the return of the monarchy.

Why is Iran struggling with inflation?

The war with Israel and prolonged US sanctions have had a severe impact on the Iranian economy, especially the real economy. The value of one US dollar has now reached 1.4 million Iranian rials, an all-time low, and there is little hope of stabilization in the near future. In contrast, in 2015, one dollar was equivalent to only 32,000 rials, meaning the currency's value has plummeted by approximately 40 to 45 times in the last ten years.

This decline has directly fueled inflation, which had reached nearly 50 percent by December 2025. The prices of food, milk, grains, and other essential commodities have increased by more than 70 percent compared to last year.