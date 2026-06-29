Indian kitchens view mustard oil (sarson ka tel) as a crucial ingredient for its unique smell, taste, and cultural significance. However, a regular customer of American supermarkets would see that the sale of mustard oil for use in cooking is entirely banned. There is even a required label attached to all the bottles of this product sold in international sections: "For External Use Only."
But why? Is this a case of consumer protection against potential dangers, or is there a deeper meaning behind such a strict regulation policy?
The primary factor affecting this restriction is a compound named erucic acid – a mono-unsaturated fatty acid naturally abundant in the seeds of the mustard plant family.
Studies performed in laboratory conditions during the 1970s found that very high dosages of erucic acid consumption could cause myocardial lipidosis—a metabolic disorder resulting in fat accumulation in heart muscle, weakening its functions. On the basis of these findings, the US FDA and other Western food safety agencies deemed mustard oil unfit for consumption, limiting its legal usage only to massage and similar therapy.
While the consumption of mustard oil has been prohibited in American cuisines since the beginning of the twentieth century, according to the most recent statistics, heart diseases have become an epidemic in the USA.
According to the statistical report of the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiovascular diseases – coronary heart disease and stroke – are the leading cause of death in America.
Yearly mortality rate: Around 933,782 Americans die every year due to heart diseases; it amounts to one death per every 34 seconds.
Number of heart attacks: About 805,000 people have heart attacks in the USA annually. Out of them, there are 605,000 new cases, while 200,000 heart attacks happen in people who had already experienced an attack before.
It is believed that the main reason for America's high rate of heart diseases is not related to the lack of one particular type of cooking oil but to the overall lifestyle. Excessive intake of saturated fats, refined sugar, trans fat, and highly processed food leads to arterial blockages and high cholesterol levels. Besides, sedentary life, obesity, constant stress, and smoking increase the risk.
Surprisingly, modern nutritional science finds a positive correlation in terms of the composition of cold-pressed mustard oil. Even the American Heart Association encourages the change in eating habits towards foods containing high amounts of Mono-Unsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFA) and Poly-Unsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA).
Indeed, cold-pressed mustard oil naturally contains a perfect combination of these useful compounds. From a clinical perspective, it has been found that they actively contribute to the reduction of the low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad" cholesterol), maintaining the optimal level of the high-density lipoprotein (HDL or "good" cholesterol).
Moreover, according to data from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the replacement of the refined and chemical-based cooking oils by cold-pressed cooking oils rich in MUFA and PUFA may help improve one's lipid profile and coronary health in the long run. Mustard oil still contains natural anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial qualities that promote digestion and metabolism under moderate consumption.
It is still under discussion between worldwide scientists and nutritionists. First of all, many scholars claim that the 1970s experiments on rats do not fit human metabolism since humans can metabolize the erucic acid much more effectively. Besides, the animals used in laboratories were subjected to excessive portions.
The global political and economic situation in the sphere of agricultural produce may influence the ban on vegetable oil as well. In order to meet the standards, agriculture specialists have been historically crossing breeds of rapeseed with low concentration of erucic acid to create Canola Oil that is totally legalized and widely available in the United States.
Although South Asian people have safely eaten traditional sarson oil in their balanced diets for ages, the Food and Drug Administration does not change its attitude. For those who live in countries where it is allowed to use the product, it is recommended to choose the organic cold-pressed (kacchi ghani) variety that preserves antioxidants and other nutrients.
(Disclaimer: Information provided in this article is taken from general scientific literature, historical records, and data on public health. It cannot be regarded as personal health advice.)
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