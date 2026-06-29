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  • /Why is mustard oil banned for cooking in the US? The science behind the 'external use only' label | EXPLAINED

Why is mustard oil banned for cooking in the US? The science behind the 'external use only' label | EXPLAINED

Know why traditional mustard oil is banned for cooking in the US, the FDA history behind erucic acid, and what modern health science says.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
Why is mustard oil banned for cooking in the US? The science behind the 'external use only' label | EXPLAINED
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