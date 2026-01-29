Why PM Netanyahu tapes his phone camera: The science of 'spy-proof' security

Recent photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have sparked a global discussion about digital privacy. Observers noticed something unusual on his mobile device: thick red tape covering the rear camera lenses.

The images were taken in the underground parking area of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament). They show the Prime Minister talking on the phone next to his vehicle, with his device's main sensors clearly hidden by a red seal.

The 'spy-proof' sticker: Security or paranoia?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Casual users might use masking tape, but reports suggested the Prime Minister's device probably has a tamper-evident seal. These security stickers are common in high-stakes situations for several reasons:

- Visual Deterrence: They serve as a physical barrier against "zero-click" spyware, which can remotely activate a phone's camera without the user's knowledge.



- Tamper Evidence: If the sticker is peeled back or moved, it leaves a permanent "VOID" pattern or mark, alerting security teams that the device may have been compromised.



- Strict Protocol: In "Red Zone" government areas where classified documents are handled, these seals are often required to prevent accidental or intentional photography.

Podcaster Mario Nawfal, who first pointed out the images, asked a question that resonated with many: "If the Prime Minister of Israel feels the need to do it, what does that mean for the average person?"

Why dos Netanyahu have tape over his phone camera? Who’s he worried about?



Also if the Prime Minister of Israel feels the need to do it, then what does that mean for the average person? pic.twitter.com/DVznM7uNBO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 27, 2026

A climate of cyber-warfare

The timing of this simple security measure is not coincidental. Israel is in the middle of a complex digital battlefield:

- Regional Threats: Israeli media reports indicated increased fears of Iranian-linked cyber groups, like "Handala," which claimed to have breached the devices of senior Israeli aides and former ministers in early 2026.

- The Pegasus Legacy: Ironically, Israel is the birthplace of Pegasus, the world's most infamous spyware. Developed by the NSO Group, the software can turn any smartphone into a 24/7 surveillance tool. Activists have pointed out the irony that the man who exported this technology is now covering his own lenses.

- New Legislation: The Prime Minister's Office is currently promoting the National Cyber Protection Law 2026. This bill aims to set cybersecurity requirements across critical infrastructure amid a rise in state-sponsored hacking attempts.

Lessons for the average user

While most citizens aren't likely to be targets of state-level "zero-click" exploits, security experts say Netanyahu's tape highlights a common vulnerability. Even the best software defenses can be bypassed, but physics can't be hacked. A physical barrier ensures that even if a hacker tries to see through your phone, they are met with darkness.

Beyond the red tape, the Israeli government has recently banned Android devices for military personnel. They cited the platform's open-source vulnerabilities and have recommended a move to more closed systems for sensitive operations.

ALSO READ | Mark Carney's India gambit: What to expect from the March visit and what it means for the future of bilateral ties