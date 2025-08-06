Why Nikki Haley’s Advice To Trump Over Tariffs Could Shift How America Handles India, China And Russian Oil

Washington DC: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has slammed President Donald Trump for announcing plans to “very substantially” raise tariffs on Indian imports, following New Delhi’s continued oil purchases from Russia.

In a post on X, she said that while India’s oil trade with Russia is a valid concern, China, which is currently the largest buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, has been granted a 90-day tariff pause.

“India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India,” she posted.

Trump had said he would raise tariffs on Indian goods “very substantially” within 24 hours, calling out India’s continued energy trade with Russia.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits,” he wrote in an earlier post on Truth Social.

He further added, “They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

Trump also heighted, in an interview with CNBC, that India’s existing tariffs on American imports were too high, although he did not specify a revised rate.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a response shortly after the U.S. announcement, calling the proposed action “unjustified and unreasonable”.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the decision to import oil from Russia came after traditional suppliers shifted exports to Europe during the Ukraine conflict. He added that the United States had previously acknowledged India’s decision as necessary for global energy market stability.

He clarified that India’s energy imports serve domestic needs and ensure stable pricing for consumers. “This is a necessity compelled by the global market situation,” he said.

He emphasised that countries raising concerns about India’s trade with Russia are themselves engaged in similar commerce.

The European Union’s bilateral goods trade with Russia stood at 67.5 billion euro in 2024, with an additional 17.2 billion euro in services recorded the year before. EU imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia reached a record 16.5 million tonnes this year.

The data also showed that Europe’s imports from Russia included chemicals, fertilizers, mining products, steel and machinery.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to import Russian uranium hexafluoride for nuclear power, palladium for electric vehicles and other industrial goods.

Jaiswal reiterated that India’s trade decisions are based on market dynamics and national priorities. “Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country,” he said.

He also added that India and Russia maintain a “steady and time-tested partnership”.

In late July, the United States had announced a 25 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. Around the same time, America and China agreed to a temporary reduction in their own tariffs under a 90-day pause, during which U.S. tariffs were brought down from 145% to 30% and Chinese duties from 125% to 10%, according to Al Jazeera.

The discussion around tariffs and trade continues at a time when concerns over rising global crude prices persist.

Analysts have warned that any major disruption in oil supply lines, including India’s imports from Russia, could impact global energy markets.