Why Pakistan cannot stop bloodshed in Balochistan even as China pours billions into the region

Balochistan Train Blast: A deadly blast targeting a train carrying Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan has raised questions about the worsening security situation in Pakistan’s southwest, where separatist attacks have become more frequent and more deadly over the past two years.

At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 injured after a suicide car bomb exploded near the train in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, on Sunday morning (May 24). The attack came during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s four-day visit to China and a day before his scheduled meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing as the two countries celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties.

The attack was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), one of the strongest armed separatist groups active in the province. The group has long demanded an independent Balochistan and strongly opposes Chinese-backed infrastructure and mining projects in the region.

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Train blast leaves trail of destruction

Reports from Quetta showed major destruction near the railway line after the blast. Several nearby buildings and homes were damaged, while train carriages overturned and caught fire.

Videos circulating online showed burned train compartments, damaged vehicles and thick black smoke rising into the sky. Local media reported that hospitals across Quetta declared emergencies, with doctors and medical staff called in to handle the large number of casualties.

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Prime Minister Sharif condemned the attack in a post on X, calling it a “cowardly act of terrorism”. He said such attacks would not weaken Pakistan’s fight against armed violence.

Reports suggested the explosion may have been a suicide bombing, though officials said investigations were still ongoing.

Violence in Balochistan has been rising

The attack is part of a rise in separatist violence across Balochistan. Data collected by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies showed the province recorded at least 254 attacks in 2025, around 26 percent higher than the previous year.

Another report released by Armed Conflict Location and Event Data in December 2025 said attacks involving grenades and improvised explosive devices increased by more than 65 percent during the first 11 months of the year compared with the same period in 2024.

The Institute for Economics and Peace also found increased activity by Baloch armed groups in its 2026 Global Terrorism Index report.

One of the biggest incidents came in March 2025, when the Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar was hijacked. Hundreds of passengers were taken hostage. The BLA claimed responsibility and said six military personnel had been killed.

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Analysts say attacks are becoming more organised and more complex. In recent years, the BLA has targeted military bases, highways, police stations, Chinese nationals and transport infrastructure.

In August 2024, armed fighters carried out coordinated attacks across Balochistan, including highway assaults where passengers were allegedly pulled from buses and shot after identity checks.

Why Chinese projects are being targeted

Balochistan has become crucial to China’s investment plans in Pakistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The project connects China’s Xinjiang region to the deep-sea port of Gwadar on Pakistan’s Arabian Sea coast.

The BLA accuses Islamabad and Beijing of exploiting Balochistan’s resources without benefiting local communities. The province is rich in gas, coal, copper and gold, but it is Pakistan’s poorest region.

Balochistan is also home to the massive Reko Diq mining project operated by Barrick Gold. China also runs mining operations in the province.

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The separatist movement has increasingly targeted Chinese workers and projects over the years. The BLA has attacked Chinese citizens in Karachi, targeted Beijing’s consulate and even used women suicide bombers in some operations.

The group was designated a “foreign terrorist organisation” by the United States in August 2025.

Long history of conflict

Balochistan has witnessed separatist unrest for decades. The province was annexed by Pakistan in 1948, months after the partition of British India.

Since then, the region has seen multiple uprisings led by nationalist groups demanding greater control over local resources or full independence.

The insurgency intensified in the 2000s after Pakistani forces killed veteran Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti in 2006.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused India and Afghanistan of backing Baloch fighters, allegations both New Delhi and Kabul deny.

At the same time, rights groups and Baloch activists have accused Pakistani security forces of abuses and enforced disappearances. The government rejects those allegations.

Why Balochistan’s violence is becoming an international concern

The latest attack comes at a sensitive moment for Pakistan as it tries to attract more foreign investment and strengthen ties with both China and the United States.

The province has also gained attention because of its rare-earth minerals. Geological studies suggest Balochistan contains 12 of the world’s 17 rare-earth elements used in products ranging from smartphones and batteries to military equipment and semiconductors.

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US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for reducing American dependence on China for critical minerals.

When Prime Minister Sharif visited the White House in September 2025, Pakistan offered the United States access to rare-earth and critical mineral projects. In December 2025, Washington announced a $1.25bn investment in mining at Reko Diq with an aim to boost economic growth in Balochistan.