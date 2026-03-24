Why Pakistan is scrambling to end US-Iran war and what it will get in return | Explained

When two of the world's most volatile powers went to war, an unexpected hand reached into the fire, and it belonged to Pakistan. As the United States and Iran opened back-channel talks after four weeks of strikes and counter-strikes, Islamabad has thrown itself into the fray with unusual urgency, pitching its own capital as a venue for negotiations and positioning army chief General Asim Munir as the region's quiet dealmaker. It is a bold move for a country that can barely afford its own petrol.

But Pakistan rarely does anything without reason.

A foot in both camps

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Few countries can claim to hold the trust of both Washington and Tehran simultaneously. Pakistan is one of them, alongside Oman and Turkey, and that rare status has made it useful.

The geography helps. Pakistan shares a nearly 1,000-kilometre border with Iran, and the two countries have maintained diplomatic and security ties since Tehran became one of the first nations to recognise Pakistani independence in 1947. Pakistan is also home to the world's second-largest Shia population, after Iran itself.

There is a more unusual diplomatic quirk at play, too. Since Iran has had no embassy in Washington since 1979, it operates what is formally called an "Interests Section", housed, of all places, inside the Pakistani embassy building in the American capital. In effect, as analyst Michael Kugelman has noted, Pakistan represents Iran's diplomatic interests in the US.

On the other side of the ledger, Munir has cultivated a warm relationship with Donald Trump in recent months. Trump has publicly referred to Munir as his "favourite field marshal", a title Pakistan's leadership has done little to discourage, going so far as to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and hastily joining his Gaza reconstruction initiative despite Islamabad's long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The price of a distant war

Pakistan's interest in ending this conflict is not merely diplomatic; it is economic and existential.

The near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's energy passes, has sent oil prices soaring. Pakistan imports 85 per cent of its energy needs, and the pressure is already visible: schools have been shut, offices have moved to work-from-home arrangements to conserve fuel, and the price of high-octane petrol has risen by as much as 200 per cent. Even the Pakistan Super League, the country's marquee cricket tournament, has been shifted to a broadcast-only format.

A prolonged war would deepen inflation, drain foreign exchange reserves, and potentially trigger a refugee crisis along the Iran-Pakistan border, particularly in the restive province of Balochistan.

The Saudi problem

There is a more pressing danger lurking beneath the surface.

Since the conflict began, Iranian missiles and drones have struck energy infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, Iran's longtime rival and the dominant force in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Riyadh, according to several reports, has not only encouraged Washington to keep striking Tehran but has signalled it might enter the war directly.

That prospect gives Islamabad a serious headache. Last year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact, a NATO-style agreement under which an attack on one is considered an attack on both. Riyadh, eyeing the nuclear shield that comes with a Pakistani alliance, is now Islamabad's most important defence partner.

If Saudi Arabia formally enters the war, that pact could drag Pakistan in with it. And provoking Iran, a neighbour with which Pakistan shares a long, porous and often volatile frontier, is precisely what Islamabad wishes to avoid.

As Kugelman put it, "Pakistan, being located right on the war's doorstep, clearly would prefer to take steps meant to help end the war, and not get dragged into it."

The image problem

There is one more card on the table, and it is an uncomfortable one.

In recent weeks, Pakistan escalated its military campaign against Taliban positions in Afghanistan, culminating in an airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul that killed more than 400 people. The strikes drew widespread international condemnation and badly damaged Pakistan's standing abroad.

Playing peacemaker in a high-profile global conflict offers Islamabad a way to rehabilitate its image, a diplomatic reset after a deeply damaging episode.

Whether Pakistan's efforts amount to anything remains to be seen. The talks between Washington and Tehran are in their early stages. But for a country that has spent years on the margins of global affairs, simply being at the table is a prize of its own.