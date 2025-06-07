Why Parle-G Costs Rs 2,300 In Gaza? Viral Video Reveals Food Crisis Plight | WATCH

A video going viral of a Palestinian dad handing over a packet of India's favourite Parle-G biscuits to his daughter has highlighting the severe food crisis in Gaza, where the cost of the biscuit has risen to Rs 2,300 because of the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Viral Video Sparks Global Attention

On June 6, a resident of Gaza named Mohammed Jawad uploaded a video on X wherein he is giving his daughter, Rafif, a packet of Parle-G, her favourite biscuit. In the caption, Jawad had written, "After a long wait, I finally got Rafif her favourite biscuits today. Even though the price jumped from €1.5 to over €24, I just couldn’t deny Rafif her favourite treat." The video, which showed the outrageous price tag of the otherwise low-priced biscuit, went viral, leaving viewers who were used to Parle-G's usual Rs 100 price point in foreign markets speechless.

Food Scarcity Drives Price Surge

The Gaza conflict has resulted in critical food shortages, with prices of common items such as Parle-G taking a dramatic rise. Normally costing Rs 100 for a packet worldwide, the biscuit is now available for up to Rs 2,342 in Gaza because of low availability and broken import channels. The crisis has rendered even staple items scarce, worsening the plight of civilians in the conflict area.

Online Reactions And Calls For Aid

The clip elicited mass reactions on X, with people shocked and empathising. A user named India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, pleading, "The baby is having India's favourite biscuit. May we send more Parle-G to Palestine? These are glucose biscuits and will ease the civilian population." Another said, "Rafif deserves all the biscuits she wants, be safe family," capturing the emotional impact of the story.

Wider Gaza Crisis Context

The Parle-G price hike reflected the wider humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where conflict has ravaged food supply chains, driving up prices and leaving families scrambling to afford even basic foodstuffs. As matters deteriorate, demands for international intervention, including food aid, remain on the increase.

Parle Products, the manufacturer of Parle-G, has yet to make a comment on the viral video or the Gaza situation. This article will be updated if a statement is made.