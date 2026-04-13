Why Péter Magyar’s victory in the Hungarian polls has brought a sigh of relief for Europe

Péter Magyar’s decisive win in Hungary has been welcomed across European capitals. According to the latest update, Peter Magyar’s TISZA party is set to get 138 seats out of 199 seats. While Magyar’s victory shocked Viktor Orban, it has brought cheers in Europe. In Brussels, the reaction was immediate and unmistakable. After years of friction with Viktor Orbán, EU leaders now see an opening to reset ties with Budapest.

Ursula von der Leyen was quick to frame the result in strategic terms. She said Hungary had ‘chosen Europe’. The message was clear. Brussels views this election as a course correction.

Roberta Metsola echoed that sentiment. She underlined that Hungary belongs at the core of the European project. For EU institutions, this is less about personalities and more about alignment.

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Orbán’s tenure had strained that alignment. For over a decade, he used veto powers and procedural tools to block or dilute EU decisions. Migration policy was one flashpoint. Financial aid to Ukraine was another. His confrontational style often left the bloc divided at critical moments.

Magyar’s rise changes that equation. His campaign signalled a shift toward cooperation with Brussels. That alone explains the relief among EU policymakers. They are not celebrating a leader. They are welcoming the possibility of predictability.

Key European leaders responded in similar tones. Emmanuel Macron described the outcome as proof that Hungarians remain committed to EU values. Friedrich Merz called for unity and closer coordination. Keir Starmer termed it a defining moment for European democracy.

From Northern and Eastern Europe, the message was equally pointed. Kristen Michal said voters had chosen a stronger role within a united Europe. Ulf Kristersson called it the start of a new chapter. Micheál Martin highlighted voter turnout and democratic legitimacy. Donald Tusk went further, framing it as a moment of regional reconvergence.

This convergence matters. Hungary under Orbán often stood apart from the EU mainstream. That isolation complicated decision-making on sanctions, defence, and financial coordination. A more aligned Budapest could ease those bottlenecks.

There are immediate policy implications. EU officials hope Hungary will no longer obstruct collective funding for Ukraine. They also expect smoother negotiations on rule-of-law mechanisms and budget allocations. These are technical issues, but they carry strategic weight.

Magyar’s first signals reinforce that expectation. He has indicated that Poland will be among his first diplomatic stops. That choice is symbolic. It points to a re-engagement with partners who prioritise EU cohesion.

Still, expectations will need to be managed. Hungary’s domestic politics remain complex. Institutional change will take time. And Brussels will watch closely to see if rhetoric translates into policy.

For now, the relief in Europe is real. Not because one leader lost, but because the balance within the Union may be shifting back toward consensus.