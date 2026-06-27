/Why PM Modi’s Seychelles visit matters: Strategic ties, Indian diaspora and Indian Ocean security | DNA Analysis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the African island nation of Seychelles on a three-day visit, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening ties with countries of all sizes under its inclusive foreign policy. Although Seychelles has a population of only around 1.2 lakh, it occupies a significant place in India's strategic and diplomatic engagement in the Indian Ocean region. During the visit, the Prime Minister will participate as the chief guest at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Seychelles' National Day, address the country's Parliament, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.