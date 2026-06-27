/Why PM Modi’s Seychelles visit matters: Strategic ties, Indian diaspora and Indian Ocean security | DNA Analysis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the African island nation of Seychelles on a three-day visit, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening ties with countries of all sizes under its inclusive foreign policy. Although Seychelles has a population of only around 1.2 lakh, it occupies a significant place in India's strategic and diplomatic engagement in the Indian Ocean region. During the visit, the Prime Minister will participate as the chief guest at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Seychelles' National Day, address the country's Parliament, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the historical, strategic and diplomatic significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Seychelles, highlighting why the island nation remains an important partner in India’s Indian Ocean policy.
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This marks Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Seychelles since 2015, underscoring the importance New Delhi attaches to its relationship with the island nation. During his visit, Modi was also seen feeding giant tortoises at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden. Among them was Jonathan, believed to be 194 years old and recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living land animal.
India and Seychelles share a relationship spanning nearly 250 years. When the first permanent settlement was established in Seychelles in 1770, five of the 27 settlers were Indians who had arrived as plantation workers. During the 19th century, migrants from the Bhojpuri-speaking regions of Bihar settled in the country under British rule, while the 20th century witnessed the arrival of traders and workers from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.
Today, people of Indian origin account for more than five percent of Seychelles' population. Wavel Ramkalawan, who served as the President of Seychelles until last year, is also of Indian origin. India and Seychelles formally established diplomatic relations in 1976, marking 50 years of bilateral ties.
Despite its small size, Seychelles remains a vital partner in India's vision for the Indian Ocean. The island nation plays an important role in efforts to combat maritime terrorism and piracy and is also considered a key strategic partner in addressing China's expanding influence across the Indian Ocean. These factors continue to make Seychelles an important pillar of India's regional engagement and maritime security strategy.
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