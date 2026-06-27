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Why PM Modi’s Seychelles visit matters: Strategic ties, Indian diaspora and Indian Ocean security | DNA Analysis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Seychelles underscores the island nation's strategic importance in India's Indian Ocean policy, maritime security, and regional diplomacy. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Why PM Modi’s Seychelles visit matters: Strategic ties, Indian diaspora and Indian Ocean security | DNA Analysis

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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