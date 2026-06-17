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Why PM Modi-Trump meeting at G7 could help reset ties after months of friction | EXPLAINED

The familiar Modi-Trump embrace was notably absent. Instead, the meeting reflected a relationship that has faced growing strains in recent months but remains too important for either side to ignore.

Edited By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Why PM Modi-Trump meeting at G7 could help reset ties after months of friction | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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