Why PM Narendra Modi broke several diplomatic traditions on Israel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved to be someone who broke old traditions of Indian foreign policy regarding Israel. No Indian prime minister before him had come forward so openly on Tel Aviv.

India recognised Israel as a sovereign nation on September 17, 1950. But no prime minister visited the country after that. Nearly 76 years later, Modi became the first prime minister to visit Israel in July 2017. He broke the tradition of not visiting Israel.

When he visited Israel in 2017, he took a step different from diplomatic tradition by ignoring the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, which is barely 30 minutes away from PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s complex in Jerusalem.

During Modi’s visit, there was no visible support shown for Palestine, nor was there any mention of an independent Palestinian state along with Israel. Earlier, whenever senior Indian leaders or ministers visited Israel, they also travelled to Ramallah to meet the Palestinian leadership.

India and Israel were born as modern nation-states within nine months of each other during the decline of the British Empire after the Second World War. However, India initially maintained distance from Israel.

India’s dilemma over Israel

India had initially voted against the creation of Israel. Although New Delhi recognised Israel in 1950, diplomatic isolation ended only in 1992 under then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

For the first time since 1984, a single party won a full majority in India in 2014. Modi therefore had the freedom to take decisions on Israel according to his own approach, and he is now seen doing so.

He is visiting Israel for the second time as prime minister after eight years. The visit is taking place at a time when Israel sees Iran as an enemy that faces the threat of a possible US attack.

Many countries have criticised Israeli settlements in the West Bank through UN resolutions. India appears to be moving away from the strategically important Chabahar Port in Iran.

On the other hand, tensions also exist between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. Riyadh and Pakistan have signed a defence pact under which an attack on one will be treated as an attack on both.

In such circumstances, PM Modi’s Israel visit becomes important.

Mohammad Mudassir Qamar, associate professor at the Centre for West Asian Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, said, “A lot is happening in West Asia, where Israel appears isolated in several matters. In such a situation, PM Modi’s visit may at first seem mistimed. However, I believe this visit is completely bilateral and linking it with other developments would not be appropriate.”

India’s fading dilemma

He said, “There is no doubt that relations with Israel have grown closer after Narendra Modi became prime minister, but relations with Gulf countries have also become warmer. India has security concerns, and Israel has emerged as an important partner.”

India earlier faced a dilemma regarding Arab countries in its Israel policy. Former PM Narasimha Rao moved beyond this dilemma in 1992 by establishing diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

In fact, this dilemma had begun fading in 1978, when Israel signed the Camp David Agreement with Egypt and other Arab countries. Under this agreement, some Arab countries decided to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The agreement also helped India reconsider its Israel policy.

India traditionally had kept relations with Israel low-profile due to concerns that the country’s 170 million Muslims could feel alienated. But experts said the voting behaviour of Indian Muslims is influenced more by domestic policies than by policies related to broader Islamic issues.

Mudassir also believes these concerns have now largely faded under the Modi government.

It is often argued that India moved closer to Israel after the collapse of the Soviet Union. At one time, moving closer to the United States also meant moving closer to Israel.

However, Mudassir believes shared concerns over terrorism strengthened intelligence cooperation between the two countries. India’s demand for high-tech weapons and Israel’s willingness to supply them created strong defence trade ties.

In the early decades after independence, India’s Left-leaning leaders did not show special affinity toward Israel. During British rule, Jawaharlal Nehru opposed the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which supported the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

India’s policy was influenced by both international factors and domestic politics.

Mudassir said, “Opposition to Israel became a convenient moral position for India. It helped maintain balance with oil-rich Arab countries. At the same time, rhetoric of solidarity with Palestinians also reflected an idealistic concern about not upsetting conservative groups believed to influence the votes of India’s large Muslim minority.”

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, India’s non-aligned foreign policy became more flexible, leading to full diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992.

PM Rao belonged to the Congress party but was not from the Nehru-Gandhi family. Cooperation in defence, agriculture and counter-terrorism expanded after that. The process accelerated further after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in 1998. In 2003, Ariel Sharon became the first Israeli prime minister to visit India.

From Nehru’s refusal to Modi’s warmth

When Israel came into existence on May 14, 1948, then Prime Minister Nehru did not give immediate recognition to the newly-formed nation. India had gained independence on August 15, 1947, only months before Israel emerged as a new state.

Nehru was cautious about recognising Israel during the early years. Israel was recognised by the United Nations on the same day (May 14, 1948), with David Ben-Gurion becoming the country’s first prime minister.

India formally recognised the state on September 17, 1950, and Nehru stated that Israel had become a reality. Decades later, on January 23, 1992, then Foreign Secretary JN Dixit announced the establishment of full diplomatic relations with Israel during the tenure of PM Rao.

In his book ‘My South Block Years: Memories of a Foreign Secretary’, the well-known diplomat wrote, “Some Arab ambassadors objected to the decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel and warned that India would have to face consequences. We decided to respond directly to those objections and not bend.”

“I said India had supported many Islamic countries on international issues but did not receive support on Kashmir. I also said India would not bow to interference in its sovereignty and would continue to work for its own interests. Indian policy was criticised in the Arab media, but India’s relations with Arab countries were not affected,” he further wrote.