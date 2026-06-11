The illusion of sovereignty: Why Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has its own flag and PM, but zero real power

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is experiencing a widespread civilian uprising. The entire region has been engulfed in violent clashes after local residents took to the streets against the Pakistani government. In response, the Pakistan Army and local law enforcement agencies opened fire at the demonstrators.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the coalition behind the uprising, has united thousands to protest against economic exploitation. Amidst all the chaos in PoK, one key question comes to mind once again in the global community: if PoK falls under complete Pakistani geopolitical control, then why does the area still retain its own Prime Minister, President, Legislative Assembly, and flag?

An examination of PoK's current administrative framework reveals that while Islamabad officially refers to the territory as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" (Free Jammu and Kashmir) to present an image of sovereignty, the top intelligence experts and political observers have long argued that this sovereignty only exists in theory.

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Genesis of 1947: Formation of the border status quo

Present-day administrative ambiguities regarding PoK can be traced back to the 1947 partition of British India. At the time, the independent principality of Jammu and Kashmir was ruled by Maharaja Hari Singh, who chose not to join India or Pakistan in the initial years.

Following an illegal Pakistani-sponsored attack on the territory in October 1947, however, Hari Singh appealed to New Delhi for intervention. The Instrument of Accession officially ceded the entire state to the Dominion of India. Subsequent Indian troops' arrival in Srinagar initiated the first Indo-Pakistani War.

1947 geopolitical partition

Jammu & Kashmir (Main State) :- Officially ceded to India under Instrument of Accession

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir :- Controlled illegally by Pakistani military following ceasefire

Once a United Nations-sponsored ceasefire ended all hostilities, Pakistan managed to seize a portion of the disputed territory. The position of the Indian government on this matter has remained firm: entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, including Gilgit-Baltistan, PoK, and the Shaksgam Valley, is an intrinsic part of Indian territory, and Pakistan controls this space illegally.

Grand strategy: Why Pakistan avoided annexation

Whereas other Pakistani provinces like Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chose to incorporate PoK as an official constitutional province, Pakistan deliberately refused to do so. Unlike all others, Pakistan's decision to avoid annexation had everything to do with its diplomatic maneuvering.

If Pakistan ever decided to annex PoK as a provincial territory, it would legally negate its position on Kashmir being a "disputed territory" that it had long been propagating internationally in the United Nations. Instead, Islamabad created this separate administrative façade to create a sense of false legitimacy that Kashmir was an autonomous state.

The 1974 act

The basis of PoK's current administration was laid down by the 1949 Karachi Agreement, which took away any powers of the local administration in defense, foreign affairs, and communications, placing them under complete control of Islamabad.

In 1974, PoK's Interim Constitution Act established its local President, Prime Minister, Legislative Assembly, and High Court.

Although periodic elections take place and local MLAs get elected, all the ultimate powers of financial management, security structures, and appointments lie exclusively with the top brass of the Pakistani military based out of Rawalpindi and Pakistan's Federal Cabinet operating out of Islamabad.

Structural contrasts between India's Article 370 and the PoK system

Despite PoK's unique political symbols often leading to erroneous comparisons with India's former Article 370 system, the fundamental legalities of both systems couldn’t be more different.

Article 370: It was an established and legally sound constitutional mechanism incorporated through a legitimate referendum within the Constitution of India that provided Kashmir its special constitutional status.

PoK framework: An external administrative structure designed by the occupying government to administer a territory without conferring equal constitutional rights to its citizens.

Why the JAAC is rising up

The present wave of civil unrest, being led by the JAAC, is the outcome of several years of deliberate neglect and oppression. Though the current situation began due to the sharp rise in the price of basic necessities such as fuel, electricity tariffs, and a deliberate shortage of flour, it has quickly transformed itself into a serious political agitation.

The JAAC has presented a detailed list of 38 grievances against the existing system, pointing out the fundamental imbalance of power relations. It claims that while the entire region provides abundant hydroelectricity to the rest of the country, its own citizens face regular blackouts and increased charges while exercising no authority over their natural resources at all.

Manipulation of representation: The refugee seat dispute

One area of particular dispute regarding the legislation passed in PoK deals with the reserved seats in Muzaffarabad's legislative assembly that belong solely to the so-called refugees. These are people whose ancestors have migrated from Jammu and Kashmir while they themselves permanently live inside various Pakistani regions such as Punjab and Sindh.

These representatives are not chosen by the voters from PoK but instead come from diaspora communities that live outside of PoK inside of Pakistan's mainland. It is alleged by the JAAC and other independent observers that Islamabad uses these reserved seats for its own benefit, allowing whichever party dominates in Islamabad to simply appoint itself a Prime Minister in Muzaffarabad.

Mandatory loyalty oath: Prohibiting any other political belief

Another way in which Pakistani rule of PoK severely restricts democratic processes is through the imposition of mandatory oath of loyalty during elections.

In order to become eligible to participate in any elections or work in the region's judiciary, every politician has to formally swear his or her loyalty to the ideology of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan. This legal barrier automatically disqualifies independent nationalists, secular groups, or anyone advocating for alternative political solutions from entering mainstream politics, effectively silencing any local opposition to Pakistani rule.



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