Why Pregnant Indian Women In America Want C-Section For Their Babies - Explained

Indians make up one of the largest communities in the United States of America. The US ranks high among the most sought-after destinations when it comes to Indians. While lakhs of Indians have been living in America legally, thousands have landed there through illegal means like Dunky routes while some overstayed after their visa expired. Indians often look to get citizenship in America and with the Green Card waitlist exceeding century, Indians mostly rely on birthright citizenship to the US citizenship for their kids.

However, the re-election of Donald Trump as the US President has fomented trouble for those seeking citizenship in America. While Trump signed an executive order restricting the issuance of birthright citizenship to non-Americans, the move triggered a flurry of unexpected moves from those being affected by the new law. Now, pregnant women who are due by March or April are seeking premature delivery before February 20. Sounds bizarre? While women often route for normal delivery across the world, Indian women in America are deliberately opting for C-sections just to ensure that their kids get US citizenship as Trump's executive order against birthright citizenship will come into force from Feb 20, reported the Times of India.

The rush to beat the birthright citizenship deadline is reportedly widespread, as babies born on or after February 20 to non-permanent residents will no longer automatically qualify for citizenship. The policy change carries even more significant consequences for undocumented immigrants, as they will now face deportation to their home countries.

Birthright citizenship is a legal principle that grants citizenship to children based on their place of birth, regardless of their parents' nationality or immigration status.