National unity is not a thing that happens by accident; it is built slowly, brick by brick, on a foundation of shared memory and collective purpose. In Bangladesh, a nation that rose from the ashes of a brutal war, this unity is the most valuable asset the state possesses. Yet, today, we are witnessing a strange and dangerous phenomenon: a deliberate pivoting of foreign policy towards Pakistan that threatens to undo fifty years of social cohesion. This is not just about diplomats shaking hands or signing trade deals; it is about the internal soul of the country. When a government decides to embrace the very state that tried to erase its people, it drives a wedge right through the heart of the society.

To understand why this fractures the nation, one must look at the sheer scale of the history being ignored. In 1971, the Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight, a campaign of calculated slaughter that resulted in the deaths of three million Bengalis. This is not a statistic that can be filed away; it is a lived reality for millions of families who still carry the scars. By warming up to Islamabad now, without any apology for these crimes, the government is telling the majority of its population that their pain does not matter. The families of the freedom fighters, the intellectuals who were dragged from their homes and killed just two days before victory, the women who survived the camps; they are all being alienated. You cannot build a unified nation when the government is actively disrespecting the foundational trauma of its people. It creates a situation where the state is pulling in one direction, towards a revisionist friendship with Pakistan, while the people are pulling in the other, towards the truth of their history.

This fracture is not just emotional; it has hard, practical consequences for Bangladesh’s global standing. For the last decade, Bangladesh has carefully built a brand as a rising, secular democracy; a stability anchor in a chaotic region. This reputation has attracted billions in investment from Japan, the European Union, and the United States. These partners put their money in Dhaka because they see it as distinct from the instability of its neighbours. But now, by aligning with Pakistan, a country that is currently surviving on yet another IMF bailout, Bangladesh risks tainting its own brand. Pakistan is frequently associated with the financing of non-state actors and with a foreign policy that relies on proxy wars. If Dhaka is seen as moving into Islamabad’s orbit, global investors will start to ask difficult questions.

They will wonder if the stability of Bangladesh is an illusion, and they might decide that their capital is safer elsewhere. It is a classic case of bad company ruining a good reputation, and for a country that relies heavily on exports and foreign investment, this is a risk that is simply too high to take.

Furthermore, this policy exposes Bangladesh to external pressures that it has successfully avoided for a long time. Pakistan’s history is defined by its conflicts with India, with Afghanistan, and with its own internal militants. By getting closer to Pakistan, Bangladesh effectively invites these conflicts to its own doorstep. We have seen, in the past, how diplomatic missions can be used as covers for other activities, for the distribution of counterfeit currency, or for the support of radical groups. Opening the door to Islamabad means opening the door to these risks. It means that the security forces in Bangladesh, who should be focused on protecting the citizens, will have to spend their resources monitoring the activities of their new "friends". This diverts attention and resources away from the real development goals of the country. It entangles Bangladesh in the complex and often violent security architecture of South Asia; instead of allowing it to remain a neutral; trade-focused nation.

There is also the issue of the message this sends to the younger generation. For years, the youth of Bangladesh have been taught that their country fought for the right to speak their own language and to govern themselves. They have been raised on the stories of the Mukti Bahini and the sacrifices of 1971. When they see their leaders courting the successors of the oppressive regime, it creates a deep cynicism. It suggests that principles are for sale, and that history is just a tool to be used or discarded when it is convenient. This kind of cynicism is poison for national unity. It makes young people feel disconnected from the state and less willing to contribute to the nation’s future. If the government does not respect the past, why should the youth respect the government?

The economic contrast between the two nations makes this pivot even more baffling. Bangladesh has foreign reserves that are the envy of the region; its GDP growth has consistently outpaced its neighbours; and its social indicators, like life expectancy and women's literacy, are miles ahead of Pakistan. Pakistan, by contrast, is struggling to keep the lights on; quite literally. Why would a successful, rising nation want to tie itself to a failing state? It is like a successful business owner deciding to take advice from a bankrupt competitor. There is nothing to be gained here; no technology transfer, no significant investment capital, no lesson in governance. The only thing Pakistan can export to Bangladesh is its ideology of instability, and that is the last thing Dhaka needs.

In the end, national unity is the only thing that will protect Bangladesh in a volatile world. But unity requires consistency. You cannot ask people to be patriotic and then embrace the country that tried to destroy the nation. You cannot promise stability and then import the politics of chaos. The government needs to realize that this pro-Pakistan tilt is not just a foreign policy mistake; it is a domestic disaster waiting to happen. It is fracturing the consensus that holds the country together, and once that consensus is broken, it is very, very hard to fix. The path forward must be one of strategic autonomy; standing tall on the global stage; not as a partner to a failing regime, but as a proud, independent nation that knows its own worth; and honours its own history.

