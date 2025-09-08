Why Sikh Truck Drivers In US Are Suddenly Facing Harassments, Trolling And Extra Scrutiny

Washington, D.C.: Sikh truck drivers across the United States are reporting increasing hostility and scrutiny following a tragic truck accident in Florida last month that claimed three lives. The crash involved a truck driven by a Sikh man.

Community members say trolling on social media has intensified, and Sikh drivers are facing extra stops and checks at checkpoints.

A truck driver from Riverside, California, Prabh Singh told the Associated Press, “It was the mistake of one driver, not the entire community.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Driven by one Harjinder Singh, the truck hit three people to death in Florida on August 12. Video of the accident went viral online, sparking debate between Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that the driver had entered the country illegally and should not have received a license.

Trolling, Checks And Rising Hostility

Sikh drivers operate across many U.S. states, with the largest population in California. Community members and organisations report a rise in online trolling and workplace bias against Sikhs in recent weeks.

Prabh Singh said, “There are a lot of negative comments online. People are saying ‘get them off our roads’ and ‘make roads safe’. And this is happening before the courts even decide.”

Harpreet Sharma, a resident of Muktsar in Punjab, has been driving trucks in California for the past five years. He told BBC Punjabi, “Now even pictures of saints inside trucks are being removed. Hatred against Sikhs and Indians is rising, especially in areas where Trump’s party has won.”

Raman Dhillon, CEO of the North American Punjabi Trucker Association, said he has lived in the United States for 35 years and has experienced both good and bad times.

“Competition in the market has always been there, but the recent wave of trolling is difficult to manage. Internet hostility is extreme. Accidents have happened before, but the Florida incident became politicised,” he said.

He highlighted that the crash triggered a clash between the Florida and California governments. At the same time, the trucking industry faces its own challenges, with some unqualified individuals entering the profession seeking quick earnings.

The Fresno Bee reported that Sikh drivers in California have faced harassment after the incident, including objects being thrown at their trucks.

Sukhpreet Vadach, owner of an interstate freight company in Fontana, California, told AP, “I have spoken to several drivers. They say people now look at them differently.”

Vadach, a father of three, expressed fear about being unfairly targeted. Like other Sikh drivers, he described the Florida incident as a “tragedy” but hopes the driver receives justice and people understand it was an accident.

Sharma added, “Scale checks have become very strict. A friend of ours was asked to remove religious pictures from his truck. This never happened before. Trucks with pictures of saints face extra scrutiny at scales.”

He stated that many young drivers are leaving the profession and taking smaller jobs due to rising pressure. “Drivers are thinking of alternative work because of the constant harassment,” he said.

Sikh Contribution To U.S. Trucking Industry

According to AP, the U.S. Sikh population is estimated at around 750,000, with the largest number residing in California. Many work in trucking and related industries, including restaurants and trucking schools.

The North American Punjabi Trucker Association estimates that about 40% of West Coast truck drivers are Sikh, while nationwide the figure is approximately 20%. The association claims that roughly 150,000 Sikhs work as truck drivers in the United States.

Dhillon stated that following the Florida accident, the association received numerous complaints from Sikh drivers about harassment. In one case, a Sikh individual was allegedly forced out of a truck stop in Oklahoma while going to take a shower.

“Community members are afraid and often do not report incidents. People need to come forward. Only when events are reported can action be taken,” he said.

The Florida Crash, Political Fallout

Harjinder Singh from Punjab’s Tarn Taran entered the United States illegally via Mexico in 2018. The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department reported that the crash involved a minivan and Singh’s semi-truck. He was arrested, and investigations revealed that the driver had been negligent, taking a U-turn only allowed for emergency or police vehicles.

The incident sparked debate over licenses issued to undocumented immigrants. The American Trucking Association questioned how Singh received a commercial license. The Trump administration stated he should never have been licensed to drive commercially.

The case escalated into a public dispute between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

DeSantis sent Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeannie Collins to California to ensure the driver could be brought to Florida. Collins criticised California’s licensing policies, stating that the state’s failure contributed to the accident.

DeSantis said Harjinder Singh should never have been a truck driver. Governor Newsom clarified that California did not issue the work permit; it was renewed earlier this year by the federal government.

Homeland Security officials questioned the claim, stating, “Rather than accepting responsibility for the accident, Newsom’s support for undocumented immigrants is putting the public at risk.”

Newsom’s office countered that the Trump administration is attempting to shift blame onto the states for federal oversight lapses.