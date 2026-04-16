Why some currencies beat US dollar; which is number 1 in list of world’s strongest currencies?

Currency Value: In international trade, the US dollar is the most commonly used currency for international transactions. It dominates oil trade, imports, exports and foreign reserves across countries. But when it comes to value per unit, not all currencies are weaker than the dollar.

In fact, several Gulf countries have currencies that are worth far more than the US dollar due to strong oil exports, stable economies and fixed exchange systems. These are also backed by large energy reserves and long-term monetary stability policies that help maintain their high value.

Kuwaiti dinar tops the Global List

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The Kuwaiti dinar holds the position of the strongest currency in the world against the US dollar. It is valued at around $3.26 for one dinar. It makes it the highest-valued currency unit across the world.

Kuwait’s dependence on oil exports and strong fiscal reserves support its currency value and help maintain its stability over time.

Bahraini dinar among the strongest

The Bahraini dinar is also among the highest-valued currencies in the world. One Bahraini dinar is worth approximately $2.65. Its value is supported by its monetary system and its long-standing economic links with oil-based revenue.

Omani rial maintains high value

Oman’s currency, the Omani rial, is another strong Gulf currency. One rial is valued at about $2.60. Like other regional currencies, its strength is associated with oil exports and a stable exchange rate policy.

Saudi riyal holds stable position

The Saudi riyal is one of the most commonly used currencies in the Gulf region. One Saudi riyal is equal to around $0.27. Saudi Arabia’s large oil production base and controlled monetary policy help keep the currency stable in international markets.

Qatari riyal, UAE dirham are close in value

The Qatari riyal and the UAE dirham both follow a similar exchange pattern. One Qatari riyal is valued at around $0.27, while the UAE dirham is also close to the same level. Both economies depend heavily on energy exports and maintain tightly managed currency systems.

What makes these currencies strong

Across these countries, oil exports play a major role in supporting currency value. Strong foreign reserves, controlled exchange rate systems and stable economic policies also contribute to maintaining higher currency strength compared to many other international currencies.

Among them, the Kuwaiti dinar stands at the top, followed by the Bahraini dinar and the Omani rial. These make Gulf currencies some of the strongest in the world when measured against the US dollar.