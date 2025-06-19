Why These 5 Indian Weapons Giving Pakistan Sleepless Nights Are Making Waves In Paris

Paris/New Delhi: Indian-made weapons systems are drawing global attention at the world’s largest aerospace exhibition, the Paris Air Show, showcasing a new era in the country’s defense capabilities. With cutting-edge indigenous technology on full display, India's participation this year has made a statement both to the international defense community and its regional rivals.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is leading India’s presentation, exhibiting a range of next-generation unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced avionics and fully indigenous defense systems. DRDO also highlighted the country’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiatives – the pillars of India's growing global defense stature.

Among the most talked-about exhibits are five Indian weapons systems that have not only impressed global observers but also triggered concern in neighboring military circles, especially in Pakistan and China.

1. Astra Missile

An air-to-air missile with a beyond-visual-range (BVR) capability, Astra can strike targets up to 110 km away without the pilot needing to see them. Already integrated into India’s frontline fighters like Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Tejas, this missile gives Indian forces a decisive edge in aerial combat.

2. Helina Missile

Short for Helicopter-launched Nag, Helina is a precision anti-tank guided missile with a strike range of seven to eight kilometers. It is fired from platforms like the ALH Dhruv helicopter and is designed for top-attack mode, targeting the upper and more vulnerable areas of enemy tanks. It features an imaging infrared seeker for pinpoint accuracy.

3. Tejas

Developed jointly by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO, Tejas is a supersonic and lightweight multi-role fighter jet. It is built with stealth features, a glass cockpit and advanced fly-by-wire avionics – symbolising India’s leap into modern air combat capabilities.

4. Swathi

Swathi is a mobile radar system capable of detecting and pinpointing the source of incoming artillery, rockets and mortar fire from up to 50 km away. Already deployed along borders with Pakistan and other adversarial zones, it plays an important role in counter-battery operations and real-time threat detection.

5. AEW&C System

India’s Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, based on the Embraer EMB-145 aircraft, is built to track hostile aircraft, missiles and aerial threats with its Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. The system also plays a command-and-control role, helping coordinate missions and battlefield operations from the skies.

A Debut that Turned Heads

This year’s Paris Air Show marks the first time India has showcased its advanced defense capabilities on such a large international platform. The event began on Monday and is already being seen as a milestone in India’s global military outreach.

According to DRDO’s official updates on platform X (formerly Twitter), India's presence at the Paris show is strategic. The performance of these indigenous systems has caught the attention of potential foreign investors and global defense partners.

Held in France, the Paris Air Show is considered the world’s most prestigious aerospace and defense exhibition. India’s participation has amplified its voice among global powers and could pave the way for new defense collaborations and foreign investments.

As India asserts its place on the world stage, these weapons, designed, developed and manufactured at home, reflect a nation steadily rewriting its defense narrative on its own terms.