Why This Tiny Island Is Becoming The Philippines' Frontline In The Battle Against China’s Expanding Influence

Pagasa Island, a remote and small territory controlled by the Philippine, is faced with severe challenges amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea. Spread across only 37 hectares and with a population of barely 300 residents, the island’s harsh living conditions make it an unlikely home. Living in basic wooden houses, the local community here survives by growing vegetables and fishing.

A fleet of Chinese ships, including coast guard and navy vessels, has been patrolling the waters on the island’s west. China is doing so to assert its dominance over the region.

China has aggressively expanded its presence in the South China Sea over the past decade. Here, it has constructed massive military airstrips and submerged coral reefs. Hundreds of ships are now stationed there to fortify China’s claim over nearly all maritime routes south of its major export hubs.

Despite having smaller military forces, only the Philippines and Vietnam have stood up to China.

So, why is Pagasa so important for the Philippines? It is the largest of the islands in dispute. Also called Thitu, it holds great strategic importance because of its solid landmass, unlike the partially submerged reefs. It has a runway and can support life. It houses a Filipino community and fishermen.

With the island’s landmass granting the Philippines territorial waters under international law, Pagasa’s legal claim is strong. The island’s proximity to key sea lanes makes it an essential base for the country’s presence in the disputed waters.

The only way to survive here is through government rations and fishing However, China’s increasing presence has made fishing even more difficult.

Since the Philippines took control of Pagasa in 1971, it has been under constant threat from China’s growing influence in the region. Fishermen recorded video footage in 2021, showing a Chinese coast guard ship harassing their boats. It highlights the escalating tensions. Because of the intimidation from Chinese vessels, local fishermen are now restricted to smaller areas near the island.

Daily life for the people of Pagasa is a constant struggle against external pressures. People here face the biggest challenge when any of them fall ill and need to be taken off the island for treatment. It becomes difficult for them as flights are not always available. Even if it is available, the weather does not always cooperate take off.

Despite their limited resources, Pagasa’s residents represent a symbol of the Philippines’ sovereignty in the region. Pilots flying into the island often face challenges from Chinese forces in nearby airspace.

Different from former President Duterte, who avoided direct confrontation with China hoping to attract more investment, the incumbent government has been more vocal in challenging the alleged Chinese aggression.

Pagasa Island remains a vulnerable, yet an important, symbol of the Philippines’ resistance against China’s expansionist ambitions, as tensions continue to mount in the South China Sea.