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Why thousands of migrants returned just a day after entering Spain? What led to the migrant crisis

Thousands of migrants voluntarily returned to Morocco a day after entering Spain’s Ceuta enclave as a deadly border crisis exposed humanitarian hardships and reignited debate over Spain’s migration policies.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Why thousands of migrants returned just a day after entering Spain? What led to the migrant crisis
Image Credit: ANI

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