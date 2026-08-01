/Why thousands of migrants returned just a day after entering Spain? What led to the migrant crisis

Thousands of migrants who had entered Spain’s small North African territory of Ceuta began returning voluntarily to Morocco on Friday, one day after a massive border crossing triggered chaos and resulted in at least 57 deaths. Spanish authorities stated that most of the more than 50,000 migrants who entered by land and sea were already heading back on their own.
To reach Ceuta, some migrants swam long distances, while others were confronted by authorities who tried to stop them using water cannons, tear gas, and warning shots. Among the dead were people who drowned, while others were killed in a stampede.
Why are migrants returning now?
Moroccan security forces used batons and tear gas to push back crowds attempting to enter Ceuta, in an effort to prevent more people from crossing into the small Spanish territory on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast, Reuters reported.
On the Spanish side, military vehicles were deployed along sections of the border, while dozens of migrants remained on a hill on the Moroccan side, watching from afar after failing to cross.
‘No food or shelter’
Hundreds of migrants were seen returning to Morocco through official border crossings and openings in the fence.
Many said they had been unable to find food or shelter after entering Ceuta.
A young Moroccan man from Tangier told the news agency: “Honestly, I don’t even know why I came, and now I’m going back. I haven’t eaten since lunch yesterday, even though I brought some money with me… What we’re doing is neither good nor enjoyable.”
A migration crisis
Out of the approximately 60,000 people who crossed into Ceuta between Thursday and Friday morning, around 45,000 returned to Morocco within hours. Many had spent the night sleeping on the streets of the enclave, as shocked residents watched alongside armed Spanish police officers and soldiers.
The sudden arrival of such a large number of migrants, equivalent to roughly 70% of Ceuta’s total population, prompted local authorities to request additional police and military support to restore order. Residents voiced concern as thousands of mostly young men roamed the streets of the enclave.
What triggered to the sudden influx?
Ceuta’s authorities have attributed the sharp surge in migrant arrivals this week to a Spanish Supreme Court ruling issued earlier in July.
The court decided that migrants intercepted at sea cannot be immediately returned under the enclaves’ long-standing “border rejection” system.
The ruling does not apply to migrants crossing by land, including those who scale the border fence.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Ceuta on Friday and condemned the mass crossing as “a violation of Spain’s territorial integrity.”
He blamed human smuggling networks for fuelling the crisis, saying they “deceive so many young people and ultimately lead many of them to their deaths,” whether at sea or within the city.
Some observers believe Spain’s relatively open migration policy may have also contributed to the situation, according to news agency AFP.
Earlier this year, the government introduced measures to regularise the status of hundreds of thousands of migrants already living in Spain without legal authorisation, granting them residency and work permits.
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