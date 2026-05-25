Why Trump and Putin both need China – Beijing’s rising global power explained

New Delhi: Within a short span of days, China hosted two of the world’s most powerful leaders, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both received with full state honours, including guard of honour, marching bands and artillery salutes outside the Great Hall of the People.

The back-to-back visits are being seen as more than merely diplomacy. They carry a message from President Xi Jinping that China is a country everyone must engage with and not one that depends on any single power.

The visuals were almost identical for both leaders. Smiling children, formal receptions and carefully staged ceremonies highlighted China’s effort to present itself as an international meeting point for major powers. But behind the symbolism, the political reality is very different for Trump and Putin.

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China’s rising diplomatic pull

Experts say China’s economic strength and expanding international trade links have given it a stronger position in world affairs than it had a decade ago. Its dominance in areas like rare earth minerals and advanced manufacturing has also increased its leverage.

World affairs are less centred around the West in the new phase of world politics. China has a lot of latent power on the international stage. It does not always use it to directly solve confrontations, but its style is to use its position gradually and carefully.

This approach has allowed Beijing to maintain ties with multiple international players at once, even when they are in conflict with each other.

Russia’s dependence on China

The contrast between Russia and China was clear during Putin’s visit. He has visited China more than 20 times and shares a long-standing personal relationship with Xi Jinping. But the Ukraine war and Western sanctions have pushed Moscow closer to Beijing than ever before.

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China is now Russia’s biggest trading partner and its largest buyer of oil and gas. Despite this, the partnership is far from equal. Both need each other, but in the global context, Russia needs China more than ever to deal it present challenges.

The meeting ended with more than 20 agreements on trade and technology, but Russian demands, including progress on a long-talked about gas pipeline, did not move forward.

Trump’s talks and China’s strong position

Even during interactions with US President Trump, Xi appeared to be on stronger ground. China’s strong trade relationships across Asia, Europe and other regions, along with its control over critical supply chains, have given Beijing additional leverage.

Trump’s changing trade positions have also allowed China to position itself more firmly in negotiations with Washington.

Both Trump and Putin were also seen dealing with long and costly wars that have stretched beyond initial expectations. For Trump, the Middle East situation has expanded into a wider global concern, while Putin’s war in Ukraine has entered its fifth year, bringing heavy economic and political costs.

In both cases, China has been able to maintain talks without being directly pulled into the wars.

From isolation to centre stage

Just five years ago, China’s global position looked uncertain. The COVID-19 pandemic had isolated its economy, and tensions with the West were over trade, human rights issues in Xinjiang and political developments in Hong Kong. Western countries imposed restrictions, and China responded with its own set of countermeasures.

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Since then, Beijing has rebuilt its world standing. Many countries, including major economies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, that once took a cautious approach toward China have now returned to talks.

At the same time, China has softened parts of its diplomatic tone as it looks to attract foreign investment and stabilise trade ties. Economic slowdown at home has also made external economic links more important.

Balancing conflicts and international image

During recent meetings, President Xi made only one clear reference to an ongoing conflict, the situation in the Middle East. He called for an end to the war in Iran, while avoiding any mention of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Both Xi and Putin jointly criticised what they described as "deceptive use of talks to prepare military strikes against other countries, assassination of leaders of sovereign states, interference in domestic political situations and attempts at regime change”.

However, China’s silence on Ukraine continues to raise questions, especially in Europe, where the war has caused major human and economic losses.

China maintains that it is neutral in the military confrontations, but its continued economic ties with Russia have drawn criticism from Western governments.

By choosing not to speak on it, Xi has seemingly taken the easier route. But that also means Russia is encouraged to continue its war effort.

China appears more cautious when it comes to wars that directly affect its economic interests, such as tensions in the Middle East, where oil supply routes are at risk.

A rising power still facing questions

While the recent diplomatic events show China’s growing influence, they also point to the limits of its international role. Its approach of balancing relationships without taking clear positions on major wars continues to raise doubts in parts of Europe and beyond.

Xi’s long-standing message of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” is now being backed by visible international outreach. Still, questions continue over how far China is willing or able to step into a more active conflict-resolution role on the world stage.