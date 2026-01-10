Why Trump Wants Greenland: The Arctic Jewel On US Radar - Military, Minerals, And Trade Routes | Explained

The world’s largest island and a self-governing territory of Denmark, is once again the centre of attention globally and a geopolitical debate over its governance and the US' motive to bring it under its administration.

US President Donald Trump's renewed ambitions for Greenland have drawn international attention. But the question arises, why does the US President desire Greenland?

A Strategic Arctic Location

Greenland occupies a critical position in the Arctic, sitting along the shortest routes between North America, Russia, and Europe.

Additionally, America has maintained a military presence on the island for decades, at the Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base. It plays a key role in surveillance and national security.

Dr. Sumit Kumar, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Manipal University, said that the USA’s strategic interest in Greenland has a long history, and its relationship has undergone various ups and downs since World War II. For the first time, in 1946, the then US Secretary of State James Byrnes put forward a proposal to buy Greenland in lieu of $100 million in gold; however, Greenland opposed this proposal by stating that while we owe much to America, we do not feel that we owe them the whole island of Greenland. In 2019, US President Donald Trump expressed his interest in buying this big Arctic island. He even said that “Essentially, it’s a large real estate deal”; however the Greenland’s leadership firmly rejected such proposals.

Is US interest in Greenland driven more by China, Russia, or long-term Arctic dominance?

As the relations between NATO, Russia, and China remain icy, the Arctic could be viewed as a potential centre of interest globally.

Dr. Kumar explained that the US already has comprehensive military access in Greenland as per Greenland’s Defense Agreement, 1941. However, due to its strategic location, Greenland has become a conflictual zone of geopolitical competition for Russia, China, and the USA.

"Both Russia and China are constantly increasing their economic and military activities in this region, which has eventually forced the US administration to give up its wait-and-see approach of cold war era for arctic region," he stated.

Meanwhile, a Conservative MP in Denmark, Rasmus Jarlov, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "Denmark will not hand over Greenland even if the USA threatens us with nuclear weapons. I am not saying this to stump our chest and try to be tough. We are small and no match for the USA. We know that. But we are not doing it under any circumstances."

"The door is open for military bases, mining or whatever the USA would like. It always has been. Sovereignty and running the country is completely out of the question. Greenlanders should run the country and Denmark will continue to assist them with what they want," Jarlov added.

Ice Maybe Melting But New Trade Routes Are The Future?

Climate change has accelerated ice melt in the Arctic, gradually opening new shipping lanes that could significantly shorten trade routes between Asia, Europe, and North America.

US Hoping For a Better Trade Route?

Dr. Kumar said that the US is already enjoys comprehensive access in Greenland for its business and military purpose, it is also said that the US has such a free hand in Greenland that it can do what it wants.

"However US will definitely explore the best possible opportunities for better trade routes. These trade routes present renewed challenges and opportunities for the US. On the one hand, Russia is constantly increasing its military activities in the Arctic region, reopening Soviet-era military bases, and expanding its northern arms fleet. On the other hand, China is expanding its scientific missions and strategic investments; the Polar Silk Road (RSR) is another Chinese strategic initiative that has become a critical challenge for US policy makers. Under all these circumstances, a united NATO front will not only protect the US hegemony in the Arctic region but also play a crucial role in the formation and best utilization of new trade routes," he explained.

How would US Move Toward Greenland Affect Denmark’s Sovereignty and EU Unity?

Denmark colonised Greenland more than 300 years ago and still plays a crucial role in the government affairs of Greenland. Dr. Kumar said that in contemporary times, the situation is different, especially when Greenland has an elected government and enjoys the right to hold a referendum for independence.

The Government of Denmark repeatedly said that the future of Greenland will be decided by the people of Greenland itself. Additionally, one of the key poll surveys of 2025 in Greenland showed that more than 80 per cent of the people opposed the idea of an American takeover. At the same time, if the USA still takes control of this big Arctic Island, it will have a drastic impact on EU unity, which has already been challenged by the UK exit following a referendum in 2016," he emphasised.

Minerals Critical to Modern Warfare and Technology

Greenland also holds vast reserves of rare earth elements and other critical minerals. These materials could be vital to reducing Western dependence on Chinese supply chains.

"The new US Administration has adopted a much more serious approach towards critical and rare earth minerals. China, which holds the monopoly on the extraction and processing of these critical minerals, is giving a tough geopolitical fight to America in accessing and utilizing these resources. Greenland holds a large amount of critical and rare minerals, and the USA does not want to lose this opportunity to secure not only a sustainable supply for these essential raw materials but also to control the rapid expansion of China’s domination in this sector," Dr. Kumar emphasised.

In 2020, the USA reopened its consulate office in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, and announced an investment of approximately 12 million dollars in Greenland for raw material extractions and other business activities. The current US Administration, under the leadership of Donald Trump, portrayed Greenland and its natural resources as a key strategic asset in its National Security Strategy, 2025, he further said.

"Donald Trump has proposed $1.5 Trillion Military budget in 2027; critical and rare earth minerals will play a crucial role in the defense and technological advancement of the US military services. Accessing Greenland’s rich natural resources for defence and other technological purposes will definitely be the focal point of the Trump administration. The white house sources have already confirmed that President Trump is having serious discussions for acquiring Greenland for its defense and military purposes," he said.

Thus, it can be inferred that Trump's plan for Greenland is a mixture of the island’s strategic location, vast natural resources, and emerging Arctic trade routes. The US interest is driven by defense, trade, and rare earth minerals.

While Denmark and Greenland assert that any decisions belong to them, Trump’s aspirations suggest Greenland will remain a strategic crown jewel in global security dynamics. How the US pursues its interests will be closely watched.