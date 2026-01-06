US strikes in Venezuela on January 3, 2026, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, masks imperialist ambitions under the guise of ‘moral necessity.’

Labeling ‘narcotics terrorism’ bombings as precise solutions ignores how US sanctions exacerbated the regime's repression and economic collapse.

This pattern of decisive interventions to topple defiant leaders, echoed in threats against Iran, where sanctions ignite protests only to demand forced "transformation" over sovereignty, reveals a hypocritical cycle: the US creates crises through aggression, then "solves" them with more force. Maduro's failing governance inflicted real suffering, but US imperial overreach offers no true liberation.

Superpowers Shred Sovereignty: US Topples Maduro, China Eyes Taiwan

China's eyeing unification over Taiwan's sovereignty exposes a shared hypocrisy where superpowers spark crises via blockades and threats, and resolving them aggressively with power creates a loop of instability.

While the UN debates the US capture of Maduro, and China slams America as a ‘world judge.’ Though both the nations hide imperialist ideologies; US strikes Venezuela under the ‘drug war’, like China drills Taiwan, calling it ‘renegade province.’

According to Reuters, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated to his Pakistani counterpart in Beijing on Sunday, "We have never believed that any country can act as the world's police, nor do we accept that any nation can claim to be the world's judge," alluding to the "sudden developments in Venezuela", he added “The sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected under international law," Wang added without naming the US.

Contrary to the Chinese Foreign Minister’s statement, Beijing's rhetoric falls flat; it flexes dominance over Taiwan with nonstop military drills, economic bullying, and "renegade province" labels, revealing China's imperial craving for forced takeover, just like the one-sided power plays of Washington.

Can China Replicate US Action, A Threat to Taiwan?

Sun Lei, the charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said, ‘Military means are not the solution to problems, and the indiscriminate use of force will only lead to greater crises,’ quotes Reuters.

China has the military might and the power to follow the footsteps of the US strike on Venezuela to take over Taiwan, the same way.

Beijing has military and cyber capabilities to shut down Taiwan's power and systems. China could bomb Taipei's presidential office, or military installations, capture President Lai Ching-te or Military Generals, and possibly claim it a ‘reunification’ against ‘separatists’ just like the US captured Maduro on charges of ‘narco-terrorism.’

China's military drills around Taiwan and bases in the South China Sea show practice; its trade blockades already hurt Taiwan's chip factories, similar to US sanctions and deployment of US ships near Venezuela.



