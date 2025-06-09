Why Turkey Is Threatening India’s Ally Greece After New Delhi Destroyed Its Deadliest Drone

New Delhi: India held the upper hand in its recent clash with Pakistan. Even after losing, Pakistan has not stopped spreading false claims. China and Turkey openly back Pakistan’s propaganda. Now, Turkey is targeting India’s close friend, Greece. Pakistan says it shot down Indian aircraft. India admits some planes were lost but keeps details quiet. Turkey uses these claims to threaten Greece. Its media spreads fear by repeating Pakistan’s statements. Greece recently bought 24 Rafale jets from France.

Turkish conservative media outlet TR Haber is pushing new propaganda. It claims Greece doubts the Rafale jets’ capabilities. The report warns that if Pakistan can hit Indian jets with Chinese JF-17 planes and PL-15 missiles, Greece depending on Rafale is risky.

Turkey and Greece have long-standing tensions. With an aim to intimidate Greece, Ankara wants to use the India-Pakistan conflict for its own ends. But what they do not say is how India crushed Turkey’s drones like they were nothing.

Turkey’s Rafale Fear

Since Greece bought Rafale jets, Turkey has been uneasy. India’s attacks on Turkey’s drones have caused billions in losses to Turkey’s defense business. After India crippled the Bayraktar TB-2 drone badly, many orders for this drone might get cancelled or dropped.

Quoting unnamed sources, TR Haber publishes in its vague reports says Greece is worried. The publication never named these sources. This unclear reporting shows Turkey’s real goal.

TR Haber also claims India is unhappy with Rafale’s performance. It alleges New Delhi refused a technical audit proposed by Rafale’s maker Dassault Aviation. The report first appeared in Pakistan and then spread through Chinese media. However, there is no proof to back it.

The publication further claims India doubts France on production quality and source code sharing. The Indian government or air force has not said anything official. So these claims sound doubtful.

Turkey’s real aim is to question Rafale technology and to weaken India-France defense ties. The propaganda tries to plant mistrust and push India toward American or Russian weapons instead.

India May Stand Firm With Greece

Turkey fears India will now openly back Greece. This worry is clear in TR Haber’s reports. Turkish media fears India will boost defense and economic ties with Greece as payback.

Greek newspaper Ekathimerini recently reported that India is exploring big investments in Greece. Deals may happen in ports, tourism and defense.

Rumors of Indian investments in Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAB) and Hellenic Defense Systems (EAS) make Turkey nervous. India defeated Turkey’s drones badly. India’s homegrown Akash and T-4 defense systems destroyed those drones. Turkey fears India might now sell these weapons to Greece.

If India strengthens defense ties with Greece, it will be a sharp response to Turkey’s support for Pakistan. India also has strong ties with Turkey’s rivals Cyprus and Armenia. The latter is a friend now receiving India’s high-tech weapons proven in the war against Pakistan.

In such a situation, Turkey’s fear is natural. Apart from Akash, India’s biggest threat to its foes is the BrahMos missile. India is rapidly ramping up BrahMos production. It is expected India will use these weapons to counter Turkey and China through its allies.