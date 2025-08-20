Why Ukraine’s First Lady Wrote To Melania Trump: A Letter For 19,500 Missing Children

Washington: During his Oval Office visit on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed President Donald Trump a letter of gratitude from Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, addressed to Melania Trump.

The letter expressed thanks for Melania’s efforts to raise awareness about the roughly 19,500 Ukrainian children that the Ukrainian government says have been abducted by Russia since the 2022 invasion.

Melania previously sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to consider the well-being of children. She had written, “In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone, you serve humanity.”

While her note did not name specific children, it highlighted the broader humanitarian concern.

Over the weekend, the White House shared her letter on social media, where she wrote, “Every child dreams of love, possibility and safety from danger. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.”

Asked about the letter on Monday, Trump said his wife “feels very strongly” about children, “hates to see something like this happening” and would like the conflicts to end.

He added, “She says it very openly, very proudly and with great sorrow because so many people have been killed.”

Zelensky praised Melania for her focus on “one of the most painful and difficult issues of this war, the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia”, calling her compassion “deeply appreciated”. He continued, “This issue lies at the heart of the war's humanitarian tragedy, our children, broken families and the pain of separation. Her voice matters, and her care gives strength to this cause.”

The Ukrainian government reports that about 19,500 children have been forcibly taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territories, with only roughly 1,500 returned.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for alleged unlawful deportation of children.

Russia denies the charges, claiming the moves were for the children’s safety. The return of abducted children is a key part of Ukraine’s position in peace negotiations.

Following Monday’s White House meeting with Zelensky, Trump and European leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised on social media: “The human cost of this war must end. And that means every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned to their families.”

She also thanked Trump for his “clear commitment today to ensuring these children are reunited with their loved ones”.