Why US Action In Venezuela Challenges Global Geopolitics And Opens A Pandora’s Box | Analysis

The United States’ military action in Venezuela marks a watershed moment in global geopolitics, one that threatens to upend long-standing norms of sovereignty, diplomacy, and international law. By unilaterally invading Venezuela to enforce domestic US indictments, President Donald Trump’s administration has effectively asserted that American law can be applied anywhere in the world—by force if necessary. This move does not merely target Caracas; it rewrites the rules of international conduct.

Venezuela's defence minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, rightly warned so. "If today it was against Venezuela, tomorrow it could be against any state or any country. I call on the people of Venezuela to remain peaceful and orderly and not to fall into the trap of psychological warfare, threats, and fear that others want to impose on us. I call on the people of Venezuela to resume their economic, labour, educational and all other activities in the coming days," he said.

And Trump’s subsequent warnings to Mexico and Cuba, coupled with his stated interest in military operations in Colombia, signal that Venezuela may not be an isolated case but the opening act of a broader doctrine rooted in coercion rather than consensus. Borders, under this approach, are no longer sacrosanct, feel experts. Sovereignty becomes conditional—respected only when it aligns with US interests. This represents the triumph of the “rule of might” over the rule of law.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to analysts, the most dangerous aspect of this action is the precedent it sets. If Washington can justify military invasion on the basis of domestic legal claims, other powerful states may adopt the same logic. Russia could invoke this standard to legitimize expanded action against Ukraine or even the removal of Ukrainian leadership. China could argue that Taiwan-related military operations are an internal legal matter. Iran could claim justification for targeting US military officials under its own laws. Once this line is crossed, international order risks collapsing into selective legality enforced by force, they said.

Perhaps the most destabilizing consequence is the nuclear dimension. The Venezuela episode reinforces a grim lesson for non-nuclear states: without nuclear weapons, sovereignty is fragile. Countries that lack deterrence may increasingly conclude that diplomacy and international institutions offer little protection against major powers, feel analysts. Nuclear weapons, rather than treaties or alliances, may be seen as the only credible guarantor of survival. This mindset could accelerate nuclear proliferation, making the global security environment far more volatile.

Equally troubling is the erosion of diplomacy itself. When military action replaces negotiation and legal frameworks are imposed unilaterally, the space for dialogue disappears. Trust between states diminishes, institutions lose relevance, and conflict becomes normalized as a policy tool.

In seeking to project strength in Venezuela, Washington may have opened a Pandora’s box—one that challenges the foundations of the post-World War II global order and ushers in an era where power, not principle, defines legitimacy.