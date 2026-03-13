Why US has launched trade probe against India and China – Explained

New Delhi: The United States has opened initiated a trade investigation against several major trading partners, including India and China. The move points to another phase in Washington’s aggressive trade strategy and raises the possibility of fresh tariffs on imports in the coming months.

The probe began weeks after a major legal setback for the administration of US President Donald Trump. The US Supreme Court had struck down a part of the tariffs imposed last year on a range of countries, including India. The ruling forced Washington to search for new legal grounds to pursue its trade agenda.

On Wednesday (March 11), US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the launch of the probe under Section 301 of American trade law. The investigation targets several economies that have strong trade ties with the United States. These include China, the European Union (EU), India, Japan, South Korea and Mexico.

Officials said the investigation will examine what Washington considers unfair trade practices. The findings of such probes allow the United States to impose tariffs on imports from countries that it believes engage in harmful or discriminatory trade policies.

Greer said that the probe may conclude before July. A decision on new duties may follow soon after the investigation reaches its findings.

How Section 301 works

Section 301 of the US trade law allows Washington to respond to practices that it considers unfair or harmful to American businesses. Once a country is found responsible for such practices, the United States gains the authority to impose tariffs or other restrictions on goods entering the American market.

The latest investigation covers a long list of economies that export large volumes of goods to the United States. Apart from China and India, the probe includes Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Switzerland and Norway.

Canada, which is the second-largest trading partner of the United States, does not appear in the list of countries under investigation.

Tariff policy after the court ruling

The probe comes soon after the US Supreme Court ruled that several tariffs imposed by the Trump administration last year were unlawful. The duties had targeted goods from many countries around the world.

Soon after the ruling, President Donald Trump announced a new global tariff of 10 percent. The administration described the court verdict as flawed and criticised the judges who delivered the decision.

The following day, the president said that the tariff rate could reach 15 percent. The measure eventually entered force at 10 percent, though senior officials later said that the rate could increase again in the future.

The new investigation offers the administration another legal path to justify tariffs against its trading partners.

Talks with China ahead

The development comes at a time when diplomatic talks between Washington and Beijing are about to resume. Senior American officials are scheduled to meet their Chinese counterparts in Paris later this week.

The meeting is part of preparations for a possible meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The two leaders may hold talks in Beijing later this month as both sides attempt to address the growing tensions surrounding trade and economic policy.