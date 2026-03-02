Why US-Israel attack on Iran shows total intelligence penetration by CIA, Mossad - Explained

The Iran war has now entered its third day, with Tehran continuing its counteroffensive while the US and Israel have targeted new sites. The US Central Command has claimed to have struck more than 1,000 targets in Iran in two days of operations. This included ships, submarines, missile sites, communications links, and the command-and-control centres of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The US has also said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, was killed alongside Iran's defence minister.

While Iran confirmed the assassination of Khamenei much later, Israel and the United States of America confirmed the killings much before Tehran’s confirmation. This shows that despite the bombings, informers of Israel were much closer and faster, moving swiftly, confirming details which even Iran took time to assess.

Khamenei’s Assassination

As per reports, Israel had access to Khamenei’s fate faster than Iran and this shows Mossad’s deep penetration inside the regime. This cannot be done by satellites or drones; it shows the presence of human intelligence on the ground. The moles/defectors working inside the Iranian regime may have played a crucial role in Khamenei’s assassination, as the Supreme Leader is the most secure person in Iran.

Israel cannot afford complacency when it comes to intelligence. It exists in a region where several adversaries openly call for its destruction. As a result, its security strategy focuses on gathering information not just at its borders, but deep within the circles where critical decisions are made. In a challenging geographic and political environment, this proactive approach is seen as essential to survival.

Attack On Zanjan

Zanjan is around 300 kms from Tehran and houses key ammunition facitilies for the IRGC. Experts note that the site was never a possible target list prepared by Israel and the United States before Saturday’s attack. No one was expecting Israel/US to bomb the city. Zanjan is not known as a nuclear hub or a central missile command site, yet it has reportedly been struck. Iranian state media acknowledged explosions, and independent footage suggests precision strikes on what appears to be a storage facility. Its inclusion signals that the operation is extending beyond the most visible or previously anticipated targets.

With reported strikes spanning multiple cities across Iran, the campaign appears aimed at degrading military infrastructure on a broad scale. Rather than focusing narrowly on nuclear facilities, the pattern suggests an effort to disrupt supply chains, storage depots, and support networks nationwide. If accurate, this reflects deep intelligence mapping and a strategy designed to weaken dispersed assets simultaneously, challenging a doctrine built on geographic spread and redundancy.

This again confirms that Israel most probably has access to or information about most of the IRGC sites or Iran’s weapon facilities. While Iran keeps showing underground tunnels filled with missiles and drones, Israel appears to be sitting on crucial data concerning the weapons and military facilities of Iran.