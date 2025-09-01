Why US Think Tank Warns Trump Administration Against Treating India Like Japan, EU

New Delhi: Tensions between India and the United States have escalated after the United States imposed a 50% tariff on goods imported from India, raising serious concerns about the future of their bilateral relationship. In the past, the two countries had worked closely to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

A new report has revealed that the United States made committed a major mistake by treating India the same way it has treated Japan and the European Union (EU) in its trade policies. According to the Atlantic Council, an American think tank, the Trump administration's focus on pressuring India solely through trade measures led to a breakdown in ties. New Delhi felt sidelined as the Washington failed to understand its unique economic needs and strategic priorities.

The growing rift between the two nations is not a result of a single diplomatic misstep, but a series of actions that reflected a lack of understanding on both sides. U.S. policymakers had assumed that India would yield to the same trade demands that Japan and the EU had accepted.

However, India, with its own set of economic and political interests, refused to make concessions that could jeopardise its long-term goals. An important turning point came when Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not credit President Donald Trump for helping ease tensions between India and Pakistan, which led to anger in Washington.

In retaliation, Trump targeted India’s energy trade, particularly its dealings with Russia, hoping India would align itself with American energy policies.

India's Firm Stance

Rather than succumbing to external pressure, India adopted a firm and resolute stance. According to analysts, this was a critical mistake from the American side. Instead of bowing to U.S. demands, India stood its ground. The frustration among the Indians that had been simmering since the 1970s, flared up again. India, as a sovereign nation, rejected the unilateral imposition of taxes on its exports, especially while countries such as China continued to engage in energy trade with Russia.

This perceived double standard led many Indians to question the fairness of U.S. policies. The Atlantic Council highlighted that such contradictory approaches diminished the U.S.’s diplomatic credibility and undermined its ability to achieve its goals.

The Trump administration had believed that economic pressure would make countries like India submit to its demands. However, India has always prioritised its independence in foreign policy and avoided aligning itself too closely with any major global power. This stance is particularly evident in India’s energy policies, where its reliance on Russian oil remains critical to its industrial needs. If India were to stop importing oil from Russia, it would be forced to buy more expensive oil from the Middle East, which would negatively impact its economy.

India does comply with the G7-imposed price cap on Russian oil, and it buys more energy than the United States itself. However, Aemerica chose to focus its ire on India, while turning a blind eye to the actions of other countries like China. This selective enforcement of policies weakened the U.S.’s position and made it more difficult to achieve diplomatic objectives. The Atlantic Council argued that this lack of consistency in U.S. policy undermined its relationship with India and its broader strategy.

Strategic Importance of India To The U.S.

The relationship between India and the United States has long been considered a cornerstone of America’s Indo-Pacific strategy. India plays a crucial role in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a strategic grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, created to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

India’s ability to reduce its dependency on China, particularly in terms of critical minerals, has made it a valuable ally for the United States. Since the Bush administration, Washington has viewed India as a key counterbalance to China.

However, the rising tensions between New Delhi and Washington could push India closer to China, Russia and the BRICS nations, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

If India shifts its focus towards these countries, it could challenge the U.S.’s ability to maintain its influence in Asia and secure access to critical resources. The Atlantic Council warned that this could undermine America’s strategic objectives in the region and weaken its position in the global order.

A Call For A Balanced Approach

To repair the damaged relationship, the Atlantic Council’s report suggests that the United States must adopt a more balanced and nuanced approach towards India. First, the Washington should lift the tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil, especially since India is adhering to the G7’s price cap. Any punitive actions must be applied uniformly to all countries, not just India.

Second, the United States should re-engage in trade discussions with India, possibly through a new U.S.-India Strategic Dialogue. This dialogue should focus on key issues such as trade, energy security and supply chains, with senior officials from both sides taking part.

Third, the U.S.-India CEO Forum, established during the George W. Bush administration, should be revived to allow business leaders from both countries to collaborate and strengthen their ties.

While India and the United States are not natural adversaries, they also cannot become automatic allies. America must approach its relationship with India carefully, understanding the country’s unique cultural and political imperatives. If the United States wishes to maintain a reliable partner in Asia, strengthen supply chains and counter China’s influence, it must reassess its approach.

According to the Atlantic Council, a strong and enduring relationship between India and the United States can only be built on mutual respect and long-term shared interests.