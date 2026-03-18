Why war in Iran is fuelling tensions in Asia: China pressures Taiwan, North Korea threatens Japan

New Delhi: As the Iran war continues, attention around the world is turning to Asia, where two powerful countries are increasing pressure in ways that could also influence the fighting. China is stepping up military exercises around Taiwan, while North Korea is firing missiles toward Japan and South Korea.

Analysts are now asking if this is a deliberate attempt to create proxy pressure on the United States to resolve the confrontation in Iran, or if these nations are preparing for real attacks.

The war between Iran, the United States and Israel has now stretched beyond two weeks. While world’s attention is on the Middle East, China and North Korea have become active. Beijing has increased its military presence near Taiwan, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has launched missiles toward Japan and South Korea. Experts say this may be an indirect tactic to pressure Washington, which is heavily committed in Iran.

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At the same time, US naval resources are being diverted. Several ships from America’s Seventh Fleet have been sent from the Pacific to the Middle East, leaving potential gaps in regional deterrence. Japan and South Korea have not given full support to US actions in Iran and are only offering limited help, such as sending missile systems and doing monitoring work. The two nations are focussing on their own regional security.

China’s growing pressure on Taiwan

China has increased its defense budget in 2026 and accelerated military drills around Taiwan. Recent exercises involved warships, coast guard vessels and over 130 fighter jets.

Although air activity has slowed slightly after meetings between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing continues to pressure Taipei, labelling it as separatist.

Experts say that China seems aware that US attention is focussed on Iran. They believe Beijing is employing a “grey zone” strategy, applying small but consistent pressure to influence American calculations without triggering a direct conflict. The moves appear designed to pull US attention away from the Pacific, forcing Washington to divide its focus.

North Korea’s missile maneuvers

North Korea conducted multiple ballistic missile tests in March 2026. On March 14, the country launched around 10 missiles toward the Sea of Japan, a move claimed by Pyongyang as a response to US-South Korea joint exercises. Kim Jong Un asserted that these missiles have nuclear capabilities.

Japan condemned the move, and South Korea voiced concern over the escalating threat. Analysts argue that North Korea is taking advantage of US engagement in Iran to apply pressure on its neighbors. Some see this as part of a broader indirect strategy aimed at extending the war in the Middle East by forcing the United States to split its focus.

US resources diverted, allies cautious

To reinforce operations in Iran, the United States has deployed vessels from its Pacific fleet, including the USS Tripoli, to the Middle East. The move reduces American deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan and South Korea have clarified that they will provide limited support to US operations in Iran, while prioritising their own defense against potential Chinese or North Korean aggression.

Analysts say the changing balance highlights the complex nature of modern geopolitics. The indirect pressure from China and North Korea could force the United States to consider negotiations in Iran to free resources for potential conflicts in Asia.

Proxy pressure or real attack?

Some experts argue that China and North Korea are using the Iran war as leverage to pressure the United States. The moves in Asia appear designed to test Washington’s attention and force a strategic recalculation. Both nations are close allies of Iran, which further suggests a potential coordinated strategy to influence the Middle East war without direct involvement.

Other analysts warn that the threat may be more than just pressure. China has long been preparing for possible action against Taiwan, while North Korea has been increasing missile capabilities. If the United States stays deeply involved in the Iran war, these threats could turn into actual military actions.

A world watching two fronts

The Iran war is no longer confined to the Middle East. Activities by China and North Korea in Asia exploit the perception of US vulnerability. Whether this is an indirect pressure tactic or preparation for real attacks, the situation poses serious risks.

Japan and South Korea are increasingly prioritising their own defense, while the world watches to see how the United States will handle pressures on two fronts. Any miscalculation could escalate tensions and heighten the risk of a broader conflict.