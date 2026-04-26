Why White House dinner attack revives the ghosts of JFK, Lincoln

A security scare disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday (local time). It led to panic and chaos at the gathering. A man allegedly stormed a security checkpoint near the venue entrance, with suspected gunshots heard. Security personnel immediately moved to secure the area and escorted US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, and other members of the Cabinet out of the venue as a precaution.

Also Read: After years of boycott, Trump attends White House Correspondents’ Dinner – Why now?

CNN, citing public records, reported that the suspect worked as a teacher and video game developer from Southern California.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump’s reaction to White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

“It's a dangerous profession”, Trump said when asked about the latest assassination attempt against him, according to IANS.

A history of attacks on US presidents

While Saturday’s incident was contained without harm, it revived memories of past attacks and assassination attempts on US leaders.

In July 2024, Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear. The gunman was later killed by a Secret Service sniper.

In September 2024, another armed man was apprehended near Trump’s golf course in Florida after being spotted with a rifle. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment.

The United States has witnessed multiple presidential assassinations:

The Washington Hilton itself has history. In March 1981, Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded outside the same hotel. He survived after sustaining a serious lung injury.

Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865 in a Washington theatre. James Garfield was killed in 1881. William McKinley was assassinated in 1901. John F. Kennedy was shot dead in Dallas in 1963.

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: Eyewitnesses give blow-by-blow account of White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack