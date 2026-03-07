Why Yemen’s Houthis are maintaining distance as US-Israel war with Iran enters 8th day | Explained

As missiles, drones and air strikes ripple across the Middle East, the widening war between the United States, Israel and Iran has pulled several countries into its orbit. From Tehran to the Gulf capitals of Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait City, the conflict has spread rapidly, drawing in regional powers and raising fears of a broader confrontation.

Yet one actor that many expected to enter the battlefield has, so far, held back --- Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The Iran-aligned group, which controls large parts of north-western Yemen, has frequently targeted US and Israeli interests since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023. Its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and missile launches towards Israel have made it one of Tehran’s most active regional allies.

But since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, the Houthis have limited their response largely to statements of support and mass protests condemning the attacks.

Analysts say the restraint is unlikely to mean the group will stay out of the conflict indefinitely.

A cautious pause

The Houthi leadership appears to be weighing its next move carefully after suffering heavy losses in recent months.

Last August, Israeli air strikes in Sanaa killed at least 12 senior Houthi government figures, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and chief of staff Mohammed al-Ghumari. The strike marked one of the most serious blows the movement has endured during its confrontation with Israel and the United States.

The losses forced the group to reassess its strategy. While the Houthis remain capable of launching attacks, the experience has made their leadership more cautious about provoking another intense aerial campaign against areas under their control.

Nevertheless, analysts argue that the group is far from neutral in the current crisis.

“Yemen stands clearly with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Muslim Iranian people,” one Houthi-aligned voice said, reflecting the movement’s political stance.

A card being held in reserve

Regional observers believe the Houthis may be deliberately waiting for the right moment. Yemen’s Houthis will enter the war if Iran requests it to. Tehran does not want to use all its cards at once and aims to preserve the Houthis for the next phase.

The possibility of intervention remains real, particularly if the conflict continues to expand. The movement still has the ability to disrupt international shipping routes and strike distant targets.

Over the past two years, Houthi forces have launched drones and missiles towards Israel while repeatedly attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Potential targets

If the Houthis enter the war, their range of targets could widen quickly.

Analysts say the group could launch attacks against Israeli territory, US naval forces in the region and American military installations. Gulf states allied with Washington and Israel, including the United Arab Emirates, could also come under threat.

Some observers argue that a later entry into the conflict might even give the Houthis a tactical advantage.

The continued exchange of missiles between Iran and its adversaries may gradually strain regional air defence systems. If that happens, Houthi drones and missiles launched from Yemen could become harder to intercept.

Houthi long-range drone and missile attacks against Gulf states and Israel could prove more effective at a later stage of the conflict, when air defence systems may face resupply constraints.

Opening a southern front from Yemen would also place additional pressure on Israel’s already stretched defences.

Red Sea leverage

The Houthis have already shown their ability to disrupt global trade.

Between late 2023 and 2025, the group carried out a sustained campaign of attacks on vessels passing through the Red Sea shipping corridor. The assaults killed at least nine sailors and sank four ships, sending shockwaves through one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

Before the conflict, roughly $1 trillion worth of goods passed through the Red Sea each year. The Houthis could revive that strategy if they decide to escalate their involvement.

A weakened patron?

At the same time, developments inside Iran may complicate the group’s long-term position.

The US-Israeli strikes have killed several senior Iranian political and military figures in a short span of time. If the campaign weakens the Iranian leadership further, it could affect the network of regional groups aligned with Tehran.

For the Houthis, the consequences could be significant. The group relies heavily on smuggled weapons and military support linked to Iran. If Tehran’s ability to supply its allies is disrupted, those shipments could decline or stop altogether.

A United Nations investigation in 2022 found that thousands of weapons seized in the Arabian Sea likely originated from a single port in Iran. A later report by a UN Security Council panel said smuggling networks used boats and land routes to move weapons manufactured in Russia, China and Iran into Yemen.

Iran has repeatedly denied providing arms to the Houthis. Still, the current war could affect those supply routes.

The group will be militarily affected as the flow of smuggled Iranian weapons to Yemen will shrink or entirely cease. This is a formidable challenge for the group.

Impact on morale

The strikes on Iran’s leadership may also have psychological consequences for the Houthis. The Iranian regime’s fall could be a prologue to the collapse of its proxies in the region, including in Yemen.

Shock across Yemen

Among ordinary Yemenis, the sudden escalation has triggered anxiety and uncertainty.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran came as a shock to many in the country, and fears of a broader regional war remain high. For now, the Houthis have not moved beyond rhetoric and protests. But that restraint may prove temporary.

War spreads across the region

A week after the United States and Israel launched their attacks, the conflict continues to widen across the Middle East. More than 1,332 people have been reported killed in Iran since the strikes began, according to reports, as a fresh wave of bombardment hit Tehran early on Saturday. The US military’s Central Command says it has struck more than 3,000 targets in Iran and destroyed 43 Iranian warships since February 28.

US President Donald Trump has demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, declaring that there will be no agreement without it. At sea, tensions are rising around the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s military says the strategic waterway remains open but has warned it will target any US or Israeli ships attempting to pass through.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister has also warned European countries that they could become “legitimate targets” if they join the war.

Russia has voiced support for Tehran. President Vladimir Putin spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, offering condolences for the casualties and receiving a briefing on the conflict. US officials have also claimed that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on American military positions.

The war has already begun to reshape global energy markets. The Kremlin says demand for Russian energy exports has risen significantly amid the crisis.

Gulf under pressure

The Gulf states are also feeling the impact of the escalating conflict. Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have all reported incoming drones or missiles over the past week.

Qatar said its air defence systems intercepted nine out of 10 Iranian drones launched towards the country on Friday. Saudi Arabia has reported intercepting several drones near the capital, Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has reportedly begun reducing output at some oil fields after running out of storage space for crude, according to reports citing industry sources.

The United Kingdom has pledged military support to Saudi Arabia if required. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain could deploy fighter jets, helicopters and a destroyer to help defend the kingdom. Additional UK Typhoon fighter jets are expected to arrive in Qatar to support defensive air patrols.

Regional fallout

Elsewhere, the conflict is spreading to other fronts.

In Israel, Iranian missiles and drones continue to strike targets, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, northern Israel and near Beersheba in the Negev desert.

Analysts say Iran’s sustained attacks are designed to stretch Israel’s air defence systems and drain its stockpile of missile interceptors.

At the United Nations, Iran’s ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani accused Israel and the United States of recognising “no red line” and committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon have also clashed with Israeli forces in the Bekaa Valley. Israeli jets have bombed towns in southern and eastern Lebanon, where the health ministry says at least 217 people have been killed since the attacks began.

The violence has triggered new waves of displacement, with residents fleeing areas such as Tyre and Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Schools in the Lebanese capital are now being used as emergency shelters.

In Iraq’s Kurdistan region, a drone struck the Erbil Arjaan By Rotana hotel shortly after the US embassy warned that Iran-aligned groups might target locations used by foreign nationals.

A fragile calm in Yemen

Against this backdrop of escalating war, Yemen’s relative quiet stands out. For now, the Houthis appear to be watching the conflict unfold, weighing when, and whether to join the fight.

Their next move could determine whether the war gains yet another front.