Why Zelensky Will Have To Accept Trump’s Conditions To End War In Ukraine

Washington: The war in Ukraine has reached a moment where President Volodymyr Zelensky no longer sets the terms. That role now sits with Donald Trump. The U.S. president has laid out conditions that Kyiv cannot ignore. The message from Washington is blunt. End the war, take the guarantees and move forward.

Trump has promised security guarantees for Ukraine. His team describes them as “robust”. The expectation is that the pledges will be anchored in law and written in the spirit of NATO’s Article 5. That is the article that obligates every member of the alliance to defend one another in the event of an attack. Such a guarantee would make Ukraine a NATO member in practice, if not in name.

The offer comes with strings. Zelensky has been told that the end of the war will depend on these arrangements. European capitals now echo the same line. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have joined the conversation. Both stood with Trump and Zelensky during joint talks in Washington.

Trump went further during his remarks. He pointed to more than a thousand Ukrainians in Russian custody. He said their release was near. “I know there is over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they are going to release them. Maybe they are going to release them very soon, like immediately,” Trump said.

He tied the release to the new talks. The move is meant to show momentum.

The sequence of meetings highlights the shift. Trump first met Zelensky one-on-one. Only later did the circle widen to include Macron, Starmer and other European leaders. The message from that choreography was clear. Trump sets the frame. Zelensky follows. Europe listens.

The urgency of the talks reflects the battlefield fatigue. Ukraine has endured years of destruction. Russia holds firm. Kyiv’s allies see no path to victory without direct U.S. leverage on Moscow. That leverage now comes with conditions written by Trump.

Zelensky faces no easy road. The cost of refusing Trump’s terms could mean isolation and a fading war effort. The choice left is acceptance.