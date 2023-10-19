Widow Of Pakistani Journalist Arshad Sharif Sues Kenyan Police Over His Murder Last Year

NAIROBI: Javeria Siddique, the widow of Arshad Sharif, a prominent Pakistani journalist whose life was tragically cut short in Kenya last year, has initiated legal proceedings against an elite Kenyan police unit seeking justice for his wrongful murder in October 2022.

'A Case Of Mistaken Identity'

Arshad Sharif was allegedly shot dead on October 23, 2022, reportedly by officers from Kenya's General Service Unit (GSU), as stated by Pakistani authorities. The officers involved initially claimed it was a 'case of mistaken identity.' Siddique has filed a lawsuit at a Nairobi Court, holding the General Service Unit (GSU) responsible for the wrongful death of her husband.

According to the Associated Press, Siddique is seeking accountability and justice by urging Kenya's Attorney General, the National Police Service, and the Director of Public Prosecutions to "punish and prosecute the police officers who killed Arshad Sharif."

Demand For Public Apology

The lawsuit also includes a demand for a public apology, along with an acknowledgement of the facts and an acceptance of responsibility to the family of Arshad Sharif, to be issued by the Attorney General within seven days of the court's order.

'Targeted Assassination'

Siddique believes that her husband's killing was a targeted assassination, as he had been living in Kenya after receiving threats in Pakistan. She was quoted as saying, "The Kenyan government never issued any apology. They never contacted us, they never showed any kind of kindness toward us. It is really cruel for a government to be so insensitive."

Arshad Sharif, aged 50, was a vocal critic of Pakistan's former Army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa. He fled Pakistan in July to avoid arrest for criticizing the country's powerful military and sought refuge in Kenya.

Kenyan Police's Version

Kenyan police reported that Sharif was shot and killed when he failed to stop at a roadblock on the outskirts of Nairobi. However, his family, rights groups and Pakistani investigators contended that the killing was a planned assassination orchestrated in Pakistan.

In Islamabad, police charged two Kenyan-based Pakistani businessmen, who had hosted Sharif in Kenya, with involvement in his killing. Sharif's mother has called for the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure the questioning of Bajwa and other former military officials whom she accused of conspiring to assassinate her son.

The news of Arshad Sharif's killing shook Pakistan, and thousands attended his funeral. His friends, family, and colleagues demanded justice for him through social media campaigns and rallies held across Pakistan to draw attention to the case.

A 592-page report by investigators issued last year concluded that the Kenyan police had issued contradictory statements following Sharif's killing. Pakistan's military denied any involvement and pledged support for investigators examining the circumstances of Sharif's death.

The General Service Unit, as described on the Kenyan police's website, is responsible for providing security to the president and strategic locations, controlling civil disturbances, and counter-terrorism efforts.