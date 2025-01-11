Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles: Death Toll Rises To 11 As Over 10,000 Lose Homes

Catastrophic wildfires have wreaked havoc across upscale neighborhoods in Los Angeles, claiming 11 lives and destroying thousands of homes since Tuesday. Firefighters are battling relentlessly against the raging flames, which have spread further due to strong winds, creating an apocalyptic scene in iconic parts of the city, including the Hollywood Hills.

The fires have damaged nearly 10,000 structures, leaving entire neighborhoods unrecognizable. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the devastation as akin to an atomic bomb strike, saying, "It looks like an atomic bomb dropped in these areas. I don't expect good news, and we're not looking forward to those numbers."

With the fires continuing to blaze through the eastern and western flanks of Los Angeles, officials warn the death toll is likely to rise. While the cost of the damage hasn’t been officially released, private firms estimate it could soar to $135 billion to $150 billion.

Firefighting Efforts Gain Ground, But Threat Persists

Firefighters have made progress in some areas, gaining partial control over two wildfires—Palisades Fire is now 6% contained, while the Kenneth wildfire has reached 35% containment after scorching 960 acres across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Meanwhile, combined efforts in Hurst and Lidia have controlled 37% and 75% of the fires, respectively, over a total of 1,200 acres. However, conditions remain dire as red flag warnings persist across Los Angeles and parts of Southern California. Gusts exceeding 160 kmph earlier this week briefly subsided, allowing rescue teams to dump water from helicopters, but winds picked up again Thursday night.

Power Outages and School Closures Add to Misery

Over 100,000 homes and businesses remain without power. Schools in affected areas are shut, leaving communities in chaos. Sunset Fire, which had burned dangerously close to Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame, was fully contained Wednesday night, but the threat of new fires looms large.

Arson Suspected and Looting Rampant

Authorities detained a man on suspicion of arson related to the Kenneth wildfire, though conclusive evidence is yet to emerge. In the chaos, 20 individuals have been arrested for looting in evacuation zones. Sheriff Luna announced efforts to enforce curfews with assistance from the California National Guard to protect vulnerable areas.

Survivors Survey the Ruins

Scenes of devastation are everywhere as residents return to sift through the wreckage. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to ash and debris. Some areas are only identifiable by the outlines of streets, while others show a stark contrast of standing homes amid smoldering ruins. A married couple was seen staring at the remnants of their charred home, while others walked past burning structures, covering their faces from the acrid smoke.

The Kenneth Fire, named for its location near the boundary of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, has prompted fresh mandatory evacuation orders. "The Los Angeles Fire Department is issuing an immediate evacuation order for all residents within this area," officials warned, as they scrambled to prevent the fire’s spread.

Despite the devastation, residents and first responders are pressing forward, determined to endure one of the worst wildfire crises in Los Angeles' history. With firefighters working around the clock and communities rallying together, hope flickers amid the ashes.