‘Will achieve goals either by agreement or resuming fighting’: Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Iran, says ‘finger on trigger’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that the temporary ceasefire remains fragile as Tel Aviv is determined to achieve its objectives through negotiation or "resuming the fighting."

Israel's primary objective is to prohibit Iran from enriching Uranium, which Tel Aviv believes will be used to make a nuclear weapon.

In his first address to the nation after the announcement, Netanyahu warned Iran that Israeli forces are prepared to "return to combat at any moment", signalling that war might start again if both sides do not reach an agreement.

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"I want to make this clear: We still have goals to complete, and we will achieve them either by agreement or by resuming the fighting. We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger is on the trigger," he said.

Netanyahu said that the ceasefire is not the end of Israel's campaign but a "milestone on the path to achieving all goals."

Reflecting on Iran's losses in the war, Netanyahu said, "Iran is entering negotiations battered and weaker than ever. It has committed to reopening the Strait of Hormuz after relinquishing all its preconditions. It gave up its demands for the lifting of sanctions, receiving compensation, a final end to the war, and a ceasefire in Lebanon."

"At a time when Iran is weaker than ever, Israel is stronger than it has ever been," Netanyahu added.

The diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran is set to take place in Islamabad this weekend, where both sides will hold direct talks aimed at ending weeks of intense hostilities following the outbreak of war.

The meeting follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks after weeks of conflict in the region.

The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

This comes after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.