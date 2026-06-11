‘Will be taking Kharg Island’: Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard tonight’ as war in West Asia deepens

The United States President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to further intensify strikes on Iran and take over its oil and gas infrastructure by taking ‘total control’ of Kharg Island. The development comes amid escalating US-Iran war continuing for the third day in a row, following the fragile April 7 ceasefire and a ceasefire that hangs in the abyss.

In a Truth Social post US Presidnet wrote, “The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America.”

Throughout the conflict, Trump has consistently targeted Kharg Island, a tiny yet vital hub that anchors Iran's oil export industry. His latest warnings come at a critical juncture, with rapid escalations on both sides rapidly outpacing diplomatic efforts and dragging the region toward a full-scale war.

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Also Read: US strikes 7 Iran locations; Tehran counters by closing Strait of Hormuz

Renewal of strikes in West Asia

The renewal of strikes between Iran and the US started off after Iran struck a US Apache Helicopter on Monday over Hormuz, and in response, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched widespread "self-defence" strikes across Iran, hitting targets like communication hubs, air defense sites, and ammunition depots. President Trump revealed that at least 49 Tomahawk missiles were used, striking as close as 40 miles from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired 12 ballistic missiles at the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, which hosts American forces. The Jordanian military reported that it successfully intercepted 20 incoming Iranian missiles.

Both Kuwait and Bahrain activated their air defence systems against hostile aerial targets. Meanwhile US hardened its blockade in Hormuz and struck the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello, for allegedly violating its naval blockade to transport Iranian oil, resulting in the confirmed deaths of three Indian mariners.

Also Read: Third tanker with Indians aboard attacked off the coast of Oman; MT Jalveer targeted after US strikes killed three Indian sailors

Additionally, U.S. forces struck a 150-ton Iranian cargo dhow in the Gulf of Oman, though its 5-man crew was rescued.

Iran's military declared the vital Strait of Hormuz completely closed to all commercial and oil traffic, threatening to target any vessel entering it. However, CENTCOM quickly denied this claim, insisting that international shipping traffic was still managing to trickle through.

Despite the fierce exchange of hostilities, Pakistan's foreign ministry stated that its leaders remain actively engaged in mediation efforts to push both nations toward a negotiated settlement.









