'Will blow up Kharg Island, oil wells if...': Trump issues final warning to Iran amid peace talks

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that he would "blow up and completely obliterate" Iran’s power plants and Kharg Island if Tehran and Washington fail to reach a deal soon.

He made the threat on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the action would follow if Iran did not immediately open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump wrote, "The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.”

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He added that this would be in retribution for "our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime's 47 year 'Reign of Terror.' Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Although Tehran denies engaging in formal talks with Washington, the Iranian Tasnim news agency says Iran has relayed a response to the US President’s 15‑point proposal through intermediaries in Islamabad.

Iran also rejected the claim of its involvement in Pakistani-led mediation effort on Monday.

"No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries. US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate. Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!" the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a statement.

The United States and Israel continued their attacks on Iran. In retaliation, Iran targeted a major water and electricity facility in Kuwait as part of its operations against Gulf Arab states and also struck an oil refinery in northern Israel. President Trump stated that Iran had consented to let 20 oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday as a gesture of compliance.

Trump’s comments came after a Washington Post report claiming that the Pentagon has been preparing for possible ground operations in Iran by positioning roughly 10,000 troops in the region. About 3,500 US personnel, including around 2,200 Marines, have already arrived, and thousands more from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are en route.