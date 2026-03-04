Will Donald Trump break ‘no boots on ground’ phrase as US-Israel strikes rock Iran?

The phrase “boots on the ground” has long been political shorthand in Washington for a line presidents dare not cross. Now, amid escalating US-Israeli strikes on Iran, President Donald Trump has publicly refused to rule it out, breaking with years of carefully worded restraint.

Speaking as the joint aerial campaign against Iran intensifies, Trump made clear he is not bound by the traditional script. “As every president says, there will be no boots on the ground. I don’t say it,” he declared, signalling a willingness to consider options that previous administrations have avoided even mentioning.

Yet behind the forceful rhetoric, military analysts suggest the reality is far more limited than the image of a full-scale invasion.

Limited raids, not a land war

In an interview with The New York Post, Trump said he remained confident in the current air offensive, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury”, but left open the possibility of deploying troops if required.

“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground - like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it,” he said after strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials. “I say ‘probably don’t need them,’ (or) ‘if they were necessary’.”

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed that position at a Pentagon briefing. He confirmed that no American troops are operating inside Iran, but stressed that options remain available. “You don’t have to roll 200,000 people in there and stay for 20 years,” Hegseth said.

What officials appear to be describing aligns more closely with what the military calls selective or “pick-up” operations, short, targeted missions by special forces to sabotage facilities or gather intelligence before quickly withdrawing. Such operations differ sharply from a conventional invasion aimed at occupying territory.

A sustained ground assault on Iran is widely seen as impractical. The country’s vast size, mountainous terrain and dense population offer significant defensive advantages. Even Israel has previously indicated that a large-scale ground campaign inside Iran would be unworkable.

A shifting nuclear trigger

Trump said the decision to launch the joint strikes followed the collapse of “final talks” in Geneva last Thursday. According to the president, intelligence showed Iran had secretly relocated its nuclear enrichment programme to “a totally different site”.

He had previously claimed that US strikes in June last year, known as “Operation Midnight Hammer”, had “obliterated” known Iranian nuclear facilities. “So then we found them working on a totally different area, a totally different site, to make a nuclear weapon through enrichment - so it was just time,” Trump said.

The president also claimed the campaign is running “way ahead of schedule”. Initially projecting a four-week operation, he said the primary aim, eliminating Iran’s top leadership, was achieved in a single day, with 49 senior figures killed.

That four-week estimate carries legal weight. Under the US Constitution, a president’s authority to wage war without congressional approval is limited to 30 days. The timeline is therefore as much a political calculation as a military one.

Missile exchanges and mounting losses

Despite the heavy blows to its command structure, Tehran has continued to retaliate. The US military says at least six American service members have been killed in action since the conflict began.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for firing four cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier stationed near Iranian waters.

Roughly 72 hours into the confrontation, Iranian missile attacks appeared to fall from high to medium intensity. Analysts attribute the decline to damage inflicted on launch platforms. Although estimates suggest Iran possesses up to 3,000 ballistic missiles, it relies on only a few hundred launchers. In such a campaign, destroying the launch systems can be as decisive as reducing the missile stockpile.

Political pressure at home

Back in the United States, public opinion remains divided. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 27 per cent of Americans approved of the strikes, while a CNN/SSRS survey put support at 41 per cent.

Trump dismissed the figures, arguing that a “silent majority” backs what he describes as a necessary pre-emptive move to stop “crazy people” from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He pointed to what he called a 47-year pattern of hostility, including the 1979 embassy hostage crisis and the 1983 Beirut barracks bombings.

At the same time, US and Israeli intelligence may have underestimated Iran’s capacity to regroup. By operating under a doctrine of centralised planning and decentralised execution, Tehran has absorbed the initial shock and maintained missile launches despite heavy American electronic jamming and superior technology.

How long Iran can sustain that approach remains uncertain. As Washington highlights the speed of its leadership strike, Tehran is testing how long it can continue its missile campaign.

For now, the debate over American “boots on the ground” may be more symbolic than imminent. The next phase of this confrontation is unlikely to hinge on columns of US troops crossing Iranian borders, but on whether time and launch pads run out first.