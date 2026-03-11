'Will end any time I want it to end': Trump hints Iran war could stop 'soon'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again claimed that the war with Iran will end "soon", saying US forces have already inflicted enough damage on Tehran's military capabilities.

In a telephonic interview with the Axios, Trump said there is “practically nothing left to target” in Iran.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East region, Trump said, "Little this and that… Any time I want it to end, it will end."

He also said that the conflict is progressing faster than what we anticipated.

“The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period,” Trump told Axios.

Despite Trump’s optimistic remarks, US and Israeli officials said no formal order to end the fighting has been issued yet, and preparations are ongoing for at least two more weeks of strikes.

Additionally, earlier today, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said that joint strike with the United States would continue "as long as necessary".

"This operation will continue without any time limit, as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives and decide the outcome of the campaign," reported AFP citing Israel Katz.

He further said, attacks on Tehran and all other parts of country would go on "day after day, target after target".

Trump’s claim that the war would soon end came a day after he told CBS News that the war is “very complete,” asserting that Iran no longer have a navy, communications systems, or an air force.

"Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones," said Trump, adding Tehran has nothing left in a "military sense."

On Tuesday, Trump warned Iran of fresh military consequences following reports of Iran has begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil chokepoint. In a post on Truth Social, the US president cautioned that any such action would trigger a military response “at a level never seen before.”

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," Trump wrote in his post.

Trump also claimed that the American strikes dismantle 16 Iranian mine-laying boats on Tuesday.