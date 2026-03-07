Will F1 cancel Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix amid Gulf conflict? Explained

As Formula One prepares for the start of the new season in Melbourne, a major question hangs over the championship --- will the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix go ahead as planned?

Rising tensions across the Gulf region have cast doubt over the two races, scheduled as the fourth and fifth rounds of the season. While Formula One Management (FOM) has not made any immediate decision, discussions within the sport are intensifying as organisers monitor the rapidly evolving security situation.

For now, the races remain on the calendar. But uncertainty around the conflict has already disrupted the logistics of the travelling paddock and raised concerns about whether the championship can safely move into the Middle East next month.

Why are the races under scrutiny?

The war in the region has already affected Formula One’s operations. Teams and staff travelling to Australia for the opening round in Melbourne were forced to reroute their flights through Asia after airspace closures shut down common routes through Doha and Dubai.

That disruption has heightened concerns about the two upcoming races in the Gulf.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for April 10–12, leaving organisers a narrow window to decide whether the event can proceed safely. Formula One Management has insisted there is no immediate rush to make that call, saying it still has time to assess developments.

However, one practical factor may soon force a decision: freight.

Freight could determine the timeline

Formula One teams operate with multiple sets of equipment that move between races around the world. After the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, a large portion of that freight is due to be shipped by sea to Bahrain.

The shipment would pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically sensitive waterway at the centre of current tensions. The cargo is expected to leave shortly after the race in Shanghai, meaning contingency plans must be finalised before that point. While FOM ultimately decides whether the championship travels to Bahrain, the FIA, the sport’s governing body, also plays a key role in the discussions.

Across the board, safety remains the overriding priority. That consideration outweighs even the significant financial rewards linked to the two events. Formula One Management is expected to earn more than $100 million in hosting fees from the races.

Long-term partnerships at stake

Both races are heavily backed by their respective governments and form a central part of Formula One’s long-term strategy in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s contract currently runs until 2027, though the partnership is strengthened by the involvement of state oil giant Aramco, a major F1 sponsor. Plans are already in place to move the race to the new Qiddiya Speed Park circuit from 2028.

Bahrain, meanwhile, signed a new agreement with Formula One Management in 2022 that guarantees the race a place on the calendar until at least 2036. Taken together, the two deals represent hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue over the coming decade. Cancelling the races this year would therefore have financial consequences, although many within the sport see it as a manageable setback if safety concerns demand it.

Financial impact on teams

A cancelled race would reduce Formula One’s overall income, which in turn affects the prize money distributed to teams. Under the current financial structure, teams receive 45 per cent of FOM’s revenue. In 2025, that revenue reached $3.87 billion, leaving teams to share roughly $1.4 billion.

If the cancellation of races reduced revenue by about $100 million, the prize pool would fall by roughly $4 million compared with last year. For most teams, the difference is relatively small.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown suggested the financial impact would not significantly affect his team.

If one race falls, both may go

Among those inside the paddock, there is a growing belief that if one of the two races is cancelled, the other will likely follow.

Bahrain is considered more directly exposed to the current tensions. However, skipping Bahrain while proceeding with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix could create political complications. For that reason, many believe the two races will ultimately stand or fall together.

Could replacement races be organised?

The possibility of replacement events has also been discussed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Formula One rapidly reorganised the calendar and added new venues at short notice to ensure the championship continued.

But the circumstances today are different. At the time, F1 needed to reach a minimum number of races to fulfil broadcast contracts. That pressure no longer exists. As a result, there appears to be little appetite within the paddock for quick fixes such as staging two races in Japan.

Although there is a three-week gap after the Japanese Grand Prix that might theoretically allow another race, extending the early-season travel schedule would place additional strain on teams and staff who are already facing long stretches away from home.

Alternative venues such as Portimão in Portugal, Imola in Italy, or Istanbul Park in Turkey have also been mentioned. However, organisers would have limited time to prepare, and the financial incentives for teams would be minimal.

Extra races would increase freight costs while offering little additional revenue. Because of that, many teams would prefer to accept a gap in the calendar rather than scramble to replace the cancelled events.

What happens next?

For now, the situation remains under review. Discussions are continuing between Formula One Management, the FIA, team representatives and officials from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. No final decision has been taken, and organisers insist there is still time to monitor developments before acting.

But as the championship prepares to move from Asia towards the Middle East, the clock is ticking. Within the paddock, one reality is becoming clear: if the conflict worsens, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix could disappear from this year’s calendar altogether.