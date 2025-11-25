Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989037https://zeenews.india.com/world/will-give-appropriate-response-kabul-condemns-pakistans-attack-on-afghan-territory-2989037.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN AFGHANISTAN BORDER

Will Give Appropriate Response: Kabul Condemns Pakistan's Attack On Afghan Territory

According to the Afghan government, at least 10 civilians, including nine children, were killed after Pakistani forces struck a residential area in Khost, while separate air strikes in Kunar and Paktika injured four civilians.

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 03:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Give Appropriate Response: Kabul Condemns Pakistan's Attack On Afghan TerritoryPhoto Credit: IANS

Kabul on Tuesday strongly condemned the Pakistani air strikes in the Afghan provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Kunar, describing them as an infringement of the country's sovereignty and a violation of all internationally recognised norms. 

According to the Afghan government, at least 10 civilians, including nine children, were killed after Pakistani forces struck a residential area in Khost, while separate air strikes in Kunar and Paktika injured four civilians.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the caretaker Afghan government, took to his social media platform, stressing that a necessary response would be taken at a proper time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The airstrikes carried out last night by Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's Paktika, Khost, and Kunar provinces constitute a direct assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a clear breach of internationally recognised norms and principles by the Pakistani authorities," Mujahid posted on X.

"These hostile actions by Pakistani forces achieve nothing; they only prove that operations driven by flawed intelligence inflame tensions and expose the ongoing failures of Pakistan's military regime," he added.

The Afghan spokesperson further mentioned that Kabul has the right to defend its territory and that an "appropriate response will be given at the appropriate time."

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this violation and criminal act in the harshest terms and once again clarifies that its air and ground borders. And it considers the defence of its nation as its legitimate religious right, and an appropriate response will be given at the appropriate time," Mujahid said.

The attack, according to officials, took place shortly after midnight and targeted the home of a local, reigniting concerns about escalating hostilities along the border.

Mujahid stated that the strike occurred around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Mughalgai area of Khost's Gurbuz district.

He said in a post on X that "the Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident, Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir. As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred, and his house was destroyed."

Mujahid also confirmed that separate airstrikes were conducted the same night, adding, "Air strikes also occurred in Kunar and Paktika, where four civilians were injured."

The latest strike in Afghan provinces has now raised fears of another cycle of violence as tensions once again spike along the volatile border region. This follows a brief lull in cross-border violence between the two neighbours after intense clashes in October.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Israel Mossad
Silent Killer Strikes Again: Israel's Mossad Eliminates Hezbollah Commander
Delhi AQI
Delhi Chokes As AQI Remains 'Poor': 50% Staff In Office, Rest On WFH
SMVD Medical College admissions
'Merit Over Religion In J&K': Omar Abdullah On SMVD Medical College Admissions
bihar congress
Bihar: Congress Expels Seven Leaders For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities
Myanmar earthquake
Earthquake Of 3.8 Magnitude Strikes Myanmar
West Bengal SIR
CM Mamata Writes To CEC, Questions ECI Proposals On SIR Staffing
Technology
TRAI Takes Action On Over 21 Lakh Fraudulent Numbers In One Year
Youth in politics
Youth In Politics: Time To Set Age Limit For Local Bodies, Panchayat Polls?
UK news
Billionaire Leaving UK Due To Proposed Taxes? Lakshmi Mittal Leaves Nation
Technology
Android Users Can Now Share Files With iPhones And Vice Versa; How To Use It